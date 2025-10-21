NEWS
Elevated fire threat continues Tuesday
Montague County, TX will experience an ELEVATED WILDFIRE THREAT today due to high winds (30+ mph gusts), low humidity (15%-25%), and abundant dry fuels. Please be careful if working outside with anything that could start a fire. If you see smoke or flames, call 9-1-1 immediately.
Dry conditions, high winds fuel fire dangers
Due to expected high winds (up to 40 mph), low relative humidity levels (15%-25%), and abundant dry fuels today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday), Montague County, TX will be under an ELEVATED WILDFIRE THREAT. Please be very careful if working outside with anything that could start a fire. If you see smoke or flames, call 9-1-1 immediately.
Early voting opens on Oct. 20
Voters across the state will face a lengthy ballot when they go to the polls on Nov. 4 considering 17 constitutional amendments along with local elections.
Early voting for the election begins Oct. 20 and runs through Oct. 31. Applications seeking a ballot by mail are due by Oct. 24.
Visit the county website at co.montague.tx.us, click on the elections tab for sample ballots, application for ballot by mail and amendment explanations, as well as locations for early voting and election day.
Early voting in Montague County will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20-Oct. 31 at all four locations, weekdays only.
Those locations are: Montague County annex community room, Bowie Senior Citizen Center, H.J. Justin Building in Nocona and the Saint Jo Civic Center.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
BISD board meets on Oct. 20
Bowie Independent School District is losing its longtime executive director of operations and trustees will consider accepting Wayne Walker’s resignation when they meet at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 20.
The agenda lists an executive session to discuss personnel, consult with board attorney and discuss security devices and audits.
In open session the resignation of Walker will be acted upon, along with possible action on a vacant employee position.
Prior to the regular meeting, a public hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. for the district’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas report.
Other action items will include approval of the campus improvement plans, consider an emergency transportation agreement with Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare and a student transfer request.
Superintendent Donna Hale will offer the list of continuing education credits for board members, update the emergency operation plan and there will be operations reports for food service, maintenance, technology, custodial and transportation.
Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris will discuss House Bill 3 board adopted goals and give the annual emergent bilingual report. Monthly reports will follow.
