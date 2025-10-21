Elevated fire threat continues Tuesday

Bowie Independent School District is losing its longtime executive director of operations and trustees will consider accepting Wayne Walker’s resignation when they meet at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 20.

The agenda lists an executive session to discuss personnel, consult with board attorney and discuss security devices and audits.

In open session the resignation of Walker will be acted upon, along with possible action on a vacant employee position.

Prior to the regular meeting, a public hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. for the district’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas report.

Other action items will include approval of the campus improvement plans, consider an emergency transportation agreement with Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare and a student transfer request.

Superintendent Donna Hale will offer the list of continuing education credits for board members, update the emergency operation plan and there will be operations reports for food service, maintenance, technology, custodial and transportation.

Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris will discuss House Bill 3 board adopted goals and give the annual emergent bilingual report. Monthly reports will follow.