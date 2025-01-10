SCHOOL NEWS
Fall festival planned at Bowie Elementary
Bowie Elementary School’s staff is preparing for a fall festival on Oct. 18 on the campus.
The event will be from 5-7:30 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are five for $1 and an unlimited game wrist band is $20. Tickets will be sold at the festival four for $1.
There will be carnival games, a bounce house, cake walk, coke ring toss and more activities for all ages. A silent auction will be conducted and you do not have to be present to win. Food trucks also will be on site.
To donate to the silent auction may call the elementary school.
Nocona High Triennial arrives this week
(Top photo) Senior Nocona High School homecoming king and queen nominees are: (Back) Brayden West, Christhian Cortes, Owen Crossen and Arty Malone. (Front) Ava Davis, Bayler Smith, Ayden Patton and Aubree Kleinhans. The queen will be crowned Friday night at halftime and the king during the pep rally Thursday. (Photo by Todd Peterson)
Alumni of Nocona High School invite the community to attend the triennial homecoming celebration for Sept. 19-21.
With a theme of “Cartoons, Comics, or Games!,” the event will offer something for alumni, family and friends. This celebration is organized by the Nocona High School Ex-Students’ Association Homecoming Committee. Honor classes are the Classes of 1973, 1974 and 1975.
The week opens with a bonfire at 8 p.m. on airport road by the city dump. A pep rally follows the next day at 12:20 p.m. at the high school gym. The homecoming king will be crowned here. Nominees are: Brayden West, Christhian Cortes, Owen Crossen and Arty Malone.
The itinerary of events includes:
Sept. 18:
12:20 p.m. – High School Principal Heather Nobile extends an invitation to all exes to attend the homecoming pep rally in the high school gym
Sept. 19:
2 p.m. – A meet and greet will start at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Tails N’ Trails Museum, 1522 Highway 82 and will run through the afternoon.
6:30 p.m. – The Pride of the Tribe marching band will perform.
7 p.m. – The Nocona Indians football team will face the Archer City Wildcats at 7 p.m. with the Homecoming Queen Coronation and fireworks during the halftime festivities at Jack Crain Stadium.
Homecoming queen nominees are: Ava Davis, Bayler Smith, Ayden Patton and Aubree Kleinhans.
Sept. 20:
9 a.m. – Registration and visitation will begin at Nocona High School. Prize drawing tickets will be available for sale at registration and visitation.
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Fish fry by the Carpenter Shop in Nocona Middle School Cafeteria.
1 p.m.- The program, featuring the Honor Classes and Nocona High School Hall of Honor recipients in the high school auditorium.
A slide show of the honor classes will be included as part of the program. Prize ticket winners drawn at the end of the honors program.
4 p.m. – The Parade of Classes will begin at Nocona High School. A trophy will be presented for the Best Float.
Sept. 21:
All churches welcome exes and their families to Sunday services in the community.
Two Bowie theater students join Theatre Fest event
Two Bowie High School theater students have been chosen as featured performers at Theatre Fest, a gathering of theater educators from all over the state.
Those selected are Corban Word, senior, and Aowyn Word, sophomore. This fest will feature workshops, honoraria, networking and displays of the best of the best from all over Texas.
Corban is a senior varsity football and soccer player. He is a senior member of the BHS theatre troupe and co-directs junior high theater. He has won numerous acting and speaking awards, and he plans to pursue educational theater.
Aowyn is a sophomore, varsity cheerleader and soccer play, along with being vice president of the student council. She is a junior member of the BHS theater troupe and has won many acting and crew awards and has represented Bowie at the state level. She plans to pursue musical theater as a career.
April Word, theater instructor at Bowie High School, said this is a great honor and goes to the top 15 musical theater students in the state.
“We are excited to have them represent Bowie theater,” said the teacher and proud mom.
The students were viewed during their fall and summer musical performances and if chosen were asked to submit an audition video. The performance will take place in October.
Monte Thacker excited for new post at Gold-Burg
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Monte Thacker has no qualms about telling you he was the “kid no one liked” might be called “rotten.” His school experiences were not the best for him, but he thinks it was the influence of a few good teachers that lead him to want to “be like them” in his future.
Thacker is the newest Gold-Burg Bear as he takes over as principal at the rural school district north of Bowie. He is no stranger to the Bowie area after spending fourth-nine grade in the local school district. However, he moved to Wichita Falls after his parents’ divorce and lived with his grandparents attending Hirschi High School, where he graduated in 1984.
At 17 he went right into the U.S. Marines. He was able to test out of school early and graduate a year ahead of time. Thacker served eight years in the Marines in a Stinger Platoon. He laughs and calls it “basically anti-aircraft infantry with a missile.
“Why the Marines, as a kid I thought they were the toughest and the baddest, so you want to be part of that. I led a team into Kuwait City and got out after Desert Storm. I loved the service,” recalls Thacker.
Read the full feature in the Thursday Bowie News.
