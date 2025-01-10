Fall festival planned at Bowie Elementary

(Top photo) Senior Nocona High School homecoming king and queen nominees are: (Back) Brayden West, Christhian Cortes, Owen Crossen and Arty Malone. (Front) Ava Davis, Bayler Smith, Ayden Patton and Aubree Kleinhans. The queen will be crowned Friday night at halftime and the king during the pep rally Thursday. (Photo by Todd Peterson)

Alumni of Nocona High School invite the community to attend the triennial homecoming celebration for Sept. 19-21.

With a theme of “Cartoons, Comics, or Games!,” the event will offer something for alumni, family and friends. This celebration is organized by the Nocona High School Ex-Students’ Association Homecoming Committee. Honor classes are the Classes of 1973, 1974 and 1975.

The week opens with a bonfire at 8 p.m. on airport road by the city dump. A pep rally follows the next day at 12:20 p.m. at the high school gym. The homecoming king will be crowned here. Nominees are: Brayden West, Christhian Cortes, Owen Crossen and Arty Malone.

The itinerary of events includes:

Sept. 18:

12:20 p.m. – High School Principal Heather Nobile extends an invitation to all exes to attend the homecoming pep rally in the high school gym

Sept. 19:

2 p.m. – A meet and greet will start at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Tails N’ Trails Museum, 1522 Highway 82 and will run through the afternoon.

6:30 p.m. – The Pride of the Tribe marching band will perform.

7 p.m. – The Nocona Indians football team will face the Archer City Wildcats at 7 p.m. with the Homecoming Queen Coronation and fireworks during the halftime festivities at Jack Crain Stadium.

Homecoming queen nominees are: Ava Davis, Bayler Smith, Ayden Patton and Aubree Kleinhans.

Sept. 20:

9 a.m. – Registration and visitation will begin at Nocona High School. Prize drawing tickets will be available for sale at registration and visitation.

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Fish fry by the Carpenter Shop in Nocona Middle School Cafeteria.

1 p.m.- The program, featuring the Honor Classes and Nocona High School Hall of Honor recipients in the high school auditorium.

A slide show of the honor classes will be included as part of the program. Prize ticket winners drawn at the end of the honors program.

4 p.m. – The Parade of Classes will begin at Nocona High School. A trophy will be presented for the Best Float.

Sept. 21:

All churches welcome exes and their families to Sunday services in the community.