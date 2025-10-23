HEALTHY LIVING
How to talk to your doctor about statin intolerance
(Family Features) If your doctor has concerns about your cholesterol levels, you may be familiar with statins. This is a class of medications that can help reduce your body’s cholesterol production, lowering your risk of heart attack or stroke.
However, up to 30% of adults in the United States have some degree of statin intolerance, according to research published in the “Journal of Clinical Lipidology.” Possible signs or symptoms of statin intolerance are muscle aches and cramps, fatigue, weakness, elevated liver enzymes and the onset of diabetes or impaired glucose tolerance.
As a result, nearly one-third of patients (29%) discontinue their statin within the first year, according to findings published in the “American Journal of Cardiology.” Unfortunately, patients with statin intolerance are at an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, including higher rates of coronary heart disease and recurrent heart attack.
Lowering Bad Cholesterol
A diagnosis of high cholesterol involves measuring low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, which is commonly referred to as “bad” cholesterol because it leads to the accumulation of plaque in your arteries. Plaque reduces your blood flow, which can cause damage to your cardiovascular system.
Bloodwork is the best indicator of your cholesterol levels, since you may not experience any symptoms of high cholesterol until you already have damage and buildup in your arteries.
To help create your treatment plan, talk to your doctor about your medical history, including whether you’ve had a heart attack or any heart procedures, such as a stent placement or bypass surgery. You’ll also review current medications, recent lab results and notes on any symptoms you may be experiencing.
Your doctor is likely to recommend a series of steps to reduce your cholesterol. Some common recommendations include a healthy diet low in saturated and trans fats and high in fiber, especially fruits, vegetables and whole grains.
If you’re not already getting regular physical activity, your doctor will likely encourage you to get at least 30 minutes of exercise daily, find ways to include more movement in your everyday lifestyle and, if necessary, work toward shedding extra weight.
Lifestyle changes can help but may not make a big enough impact to reduce cholesterol to a recommended level. In those cases, doctors rely on cholesterol-lowering medications such as statins. Statins can be highly effective at reducing bad cholesterol, making them a powerful tool to reduce the risks associated with heart disease.
When Statins Are Intolerable or Aren’t Enough
For a variety of reasons, including intolerance to the medication, other health conditions or interactions with other medications, statins may not be the right choice for everyone.
“While statins remain the gold standard for cholesterol lowering, I often see patients who either can’t or won’t take a statin, as well as patients who require further LDL cholesterol reduction,” said Guy L. Mintz, Director of Cardiovascular Health & Lipidolology at Northwell Health System. “For those patients, I prescribe non-statin medications, such as NEXLETOL (an oral prescription medication with the cholesterol lowering agent bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (a combination of cholesterol-lowering medicines bempedoic acid and ezetimibe). I am comfortable using NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET, along with a healthy diet and exercise, to reduce LDL cholesterol in adults with high blood cholesterol levels and to reduce risk of heart events. Non-statins are another important therapeutic tool in our lipid lowering toolbox.”
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
What are NEXLIZET tablets and NEXLETOL tablets?
- Along with a diet:
- NEXLETOL is used, with other cholesterol-lowering medicines, or alone when use with other cholesterol-lowering medicines is not possible, to reduce low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or bad cholesterol) in adults with high blood cholesterol levels called primary hyperlipidemia, including a type of high blood cholesterol called heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH).
- NEXLIZET is used, with or without other cholesterol-lowering medicines, to reduce low- density lipoprotein (LDL, or bad cholesterol) in adults with high blood cholesterol levels called primary hyperlipidemia, including a type of high cholesterol called heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH).
- The bempedoic acid portion of NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL is used to lower the risk of heart attack and heart procedures like stent placement or bypass surgery, in adults who are unable to take recommended statin treatment (a cholesterol-lowering medicine), or are not taking a statin, who:
- have known heart disease, or
- are at high risk for heart disease but without known heart disease.
Do not take NEXLIZET if you are allergic to ezetimibe or bempedoic acid, or any ingredients in NEXLIZET or NEXLETOL. If you have any of the following signs and symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, call your healthcare provider or go to the nearest hospital emergency room:
- swelling of your face, lips, mouth, or tongue
- wheezing
- severe itching
- fast heartbeat or pounding in your chest
- trouble breathing
- skin rashes, redness, or swelling
- dizziness or fainting
What should I tell my healthcare provider before taking NEXLIZET or NEXLETOL? Tell your healthcare provider if you:
- have, or had, gout
- have or had tendon problems
- are pregnant or breastfeeding or may become pregnant or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if NEXLIZET or NEXLETOL passes into your breastmilk
- have severe kidney or severe liver problems
Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the- counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements.
Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take or plan to take simvastatin or pravastatin, as taking either with bempedoic acid may increase your risk of developing muscle pain or weakness. If you take NEXLIZET, tell your doctor if you take cyclosporine, fibrates, or cholestyramine.
What is the most important safety information I should know about NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL? NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL can cause serious side effects, including:
- increased levels of uric acid in the blood, which can lead to gout, a painful joint condition. Call your doctor if you have any of the following symptoms: severe foot pain especially in the toe joint, warm joints, swelling, tender joints or joint redness.
- tendon rupture or injury. Tendon problems can happen in people who take bempedoic acid, one of the medicines in NEXLIZET or NEXLETOL. The risk of getting tendon problems while you take NEXLIZET or NEXLETOL is higher if you: are over 60 years of age, are taking steroids, are taking antibiotics called fluoroquinolones, have renal failure, or have had tendon problems in the past. Stop taking NEXLIZET or NEXLETOL immediately and get medical help if you experience signs of tendon rupture such as snap or pop in tendon area, bruising after an injury in a tendon area, or unable to move or put weight on the affected area.
The most common side effects in people with primary hyperlipidemia:
- NEXLETOL includes symptoms of the common cold or flu-like symptoms, muscle spasms, back pain, stomach pain, bronchitis, pain in shoulder, legs, or arms, anemia and increased liver enzymes.
- NEXLIZET includes symptoms of the common cold or flu-like symptoms, muscle spasms, back pain, stomach pain, bronchitis, pain in shoulder, legs, or arms, anemia, increased liver enzymes, diarrhea, joint pain, swelling of sinuses and fatigue.
The most common side effects of bempedoic acid, a component of NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL, in people with heart problems include kidney problems, anemia, increased liver enzymes, muscle spasms, and gallstones.
These are not all the possible side effects of NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist for more information.
Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.
Support immune health with 4 everyday habits
(Family Features) The coughing and sneezing you hear at home, in the office and at the gym means one thing: It’s cold and flu season. Although it’s impossible to guarantee you won’t get sick, adopting a few healthy habits can go a long way toward avoiding the sniffles and sneezes.
Start by talking with your health care provider about any concerns you may have then follow these lifestyle recommendations for natural immune system support.
Wash Your Hands: While it’s probably the first rule you learn about getting sick as a child, washing your hands remains a critical first line of defense. Use warm, soapy water and rub your hands together for at least 20 seconds. Don’t forget the backs of your hands, wrists and under your fingernails. Rinse off the soap then dry with a clean towel.
Commit to Healthier Eating: Foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes and whole grains are recommended by experts as essential foods for optimizing your immune system. Consider fresh grapes, a prime example of food that contains beneficial plant compounds linked to health benefits in humans.
Healthy cells are the foundation of good health, and the antioxidants and other polyphenols naturally found in grapes help protect the health and function of cells. The good news is that improving your diet doesn’t require a complete overhaul – small steps such as swapping in fresh California grapes for processed snacks or simply adding a handful of fresh grapes to your day will add these beneficial compounds to your daily routine.
Or, you can add grapes to recipes like this Lemony California Grape and Beet Salad, a vibrant and fresh melody of color and flavor. Roasted red and yellow beets meet sweet and juicy grapes, peppery arugula and pumpkin seeds all brought together with a zesty lemon vinaigrette.
Studies suggest some grape compounds may positively influence immune function, including resveratrol and certain flavonoids. Additional studies show adding heart-healthy grapes to your daily diet can help support brain, colon and skin health. Grapes are also a good source of vitamin K, which may help support lung health.
Avoid Others Who are Sick: Along with washing your hands frequently, steering clear of people who are ill may sound like a no-brainer, but sometimes it’s easier said than done. When loved ones, close friends or coworkers come down with a cold or flu, do your best to keep your distance and avoid touching items with which they came into contact. After bedtime routines with a sick child or afternoon meetings with an under-the-weather associate, thoroughly wash your hands and clean commonly used surfaces like doorknobs or conference room keyboards.
Prioritize Hydration: Even during cooler weather, staying hydrated remains important for immune health by keeping the body’s defenses functioning properly. Drink water throughout the day, and for an extra dose, increase hydration by eating foods with high water content like grapes, which contain about 82% water.
Lemony California Grape and Beet Salad
Servings: 6
- 1/4 cup, plus 1 tablespoon, extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 cups peeled and sliced (1/8-inch thick) raw red and yellow beets, cut into small half-moons or triangles
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 3 cups halved red Grapes from California
- 1/2 cup roasted salted pumpkin seeds
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 4 cups (3 ounces) baby arugula
- freshly ground pepper, to taste
- Heat oven to 400 F and line baking sheet with parchment paper. In large bowl, whisk 1/4 cup olive oil, lemon juice and honey; set aside.
- Place sliced beets on prepared baking sheet and drizzle with remaining oil. Add salt and toss well to coat. Spread in single layer and bake 25 minutes, or until tender; let cool.
- Add grapes and pumpkin seeds to bowl with dressing and toss well to coat. Add cooled beets, green onions and arugula. Toss lightly; season with pepper, to taste.
Nutritional information per serving: 250 calories; 5 g protein; 25 g carbohydrates; 16 g fat (58% calories from fat); 2.5 g saturated fat (9% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 320 mg sodium; 3 g fiber.
Learn to control ‘bad’ cholesterol
(Family Features) Getting your cholesterol checked, and talking with your doctor about steps to control high cholesterol, could save your life. If you, or someone you love, have experienced a heart attack or stroke, you know how life-changing those moments can be.
What many don’t realize is high LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol often plays a silent role behind the scenes. Taking control of cholesterol numbers starts by knowing your LDL number and working with your doctor to put together an appropriate treatment plan.
Your body produces all the cholesterol it needs to stay healthy. Cholesterol helps make new cells, some hormones and substances that aid in food digestion. However, having too much cholesterol can contribute to serious health risks.
Knowing more about cholesterol and its role in your body and overall health can help you protect yourself from potential life-threatening conditions like heart attack or stroke – even if you’ve already had one. Learn more with this information from the American Heart Association’s “Lower Your LDL Cholesterol Now” initiative, nationally sponsored by Amgen, so you can take control of your heart health.
Know Your Numbers
Keeping tabs on your cholesterol is an important step toward managing potentially serious risks to your heart, brain and overall health. LDL cholesterol, also known as “bad” cholesterol, can cause fatty buildup called plaque in your arteries.
Nearly 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. has high LDL (bad) cholesterol, but many don’t know until it’s too late. Having too much LDL (bad) cholesterol can silently increase your risk for heart attack and stroke when it goes unchecked, but you have the power to change that.
“A lot of people don’t realize they have high LDL (bad) cholesterol because it doesn’t have symptoms,” said Dr. Amit Khera, American Heart Association national volunteer expert and cardiologist. “That’s why I always encourage my patients to get their cholesterol checked and have honest conversations with their doctors. Knowing your LDL number is one of the most important things you can do to protect your heart.”
Studies show an LDL at or below 100 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) is ideal for most adults. If you have a history of heart attack or stroke and are already on a cholesterol-lowering medication, your doctor may aim for your LDL to be 70 mg/dL or lower.
Get Tested
Don’t wait; schedule a cholesterol test as soon as possible. High cholesterol often has no symptoms, so it’s important to get your cholesterol checked even if you feel fine. In fact, the American Heart Association recommends all adults 20 and older have their LDL (bad) cholesterol checked every 4-6 years as long as risk remains low. If you have had a heart attack or stroke, talk to your doctor about the right frequency of testing.
A blood test to measure your cholesterol numbers, called a “fasting” or “non-fasting lipid profile or panel,” assesses several types of fat in the blood. The test gives four results: total cholesterol, LDL (bad) cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol and triglycerides (blood fats).
Talk to Your Doctor
Your doctor is there to help you reach your health goals, including keeping your LDL (bad) cholesterol at a healthy number. Making decisions together is the best way to create a treatment plan you’ll be more likely to stick to. If you don’t understand something, ask for further clarification.
Discuss your risk factors, including your personal and family medical history. Having a candid conversation about your lifestyle can also help pinpoint potential risk factors and areas you can work to reduce your risk and improve your health.
If your LDL cholesterol number is high, your doctor may recommend treatment options. Together, you can review the benefits, risks and side effects to decide on the treatment plan that works best for you.
Take Action Early
The sooner you manage high LDL (bad) cholesterol, the more you can reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke. Proactively monitoring and taking steps to slow or reverse your numbers can halt or delay buildup in your arteries. In addition, treatment options can be more effective when a high LDL number is detected early.
Living with High LDL (Bad) Cholesterol
If your LDL (bad) cholesterol is elevated, lifestyle changes can help lower your overall risk of heart disease, but may not be enough to counteract individual risk factors such as genetics and family history. Check your LDL (bad) cholesterol number then talk to your doctor about next steps, including these changes to take back control of heart health.
Eat a Heart-Healthy Diet
From a dietary standpoint, the best way to lower your cholesterol is to follow a balanced diet, which is low in saturated fats, trans fats and cholesterol.
Following a heart-healthy diet means limiting your intake of fatty meats and dairy products made with whole milk. Choose lean cuts of meat and skim, low-fat or fat-free dairy products instead. It also means limiting fried foods and cooking with healthy oils, such as liquid vegetable oils instead of butter or coconut oil, which are high in saturated fat and cholesterol.
Be More Physically Active
A sedentary lifestyle lowers HDL (good) cholesterol. Less HDL means there’s less good cholesterol to remove bad cholesterol from your arteries.
At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise a week is enough to lower both cholesterol and high blood pressure. Brisk walking, swimming, bicycling or even vigorous yard work can fit the bill. In addition, the American Heart Association recommends adding moderate- to high-intensity muscle-strengthening activity – such as resistance training or weightlifting – at least two days each week.
Quit Smoking
When a person with unhealthy cholesterol numbers also smokes or vapes, the risk of heart disease increases even more. Smoking also compounds other risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure and diabetes.
By quitting, smokers can lower their triglycerides and increase their HDL cholesterol numbers. Quitting can also help reduce damage and improve how the arteries function.
Lose Weight
Living with excess weight or obesity tends to raise the chances of increasing LDL (bad) cholesterol and lowering good cholesterol. Weight loss of even 5-10% may help improve some cholesterol numbers and other heart disease risk factors.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (patient with doctor)
Understanding barriers to mental health care for rural Americans
(Family Features) Rural America is experiencing a mental health emergency. For residents of rural communities, there is evidence of higher rates of mental illness compared to those in urban communities. For example, the suicide rate is 49% higher among rural residents compared to urban residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet people living in rural areas are less likely to have access to mental health services.
A survey of people in rural areas conducted by Russell Research on behalf of nonprofit mental health advocacy organization Rural Minds, found most (94%) respondents believe it’s important for policymakers to prioritize greater access to medicines for mental illness.
Compounding the mental health challenges rural Americans face, 82% of respondents have one or more barriers to accessing health care and mental health treatments. Largely due to distance and availability, 85% would rather get medicines from a local pharmacy than travel to a doctor’s office.
This is why legislation like the Ensuring Pathways to Innovative Cures (EPIC) Act, being considered in Congress, is essential for many people in rural areas. This legislation supports research and development for “small molecule” medicines – basically pills – which are easier to produce and access in rural areas with limited health care services. “Small molecule” medicines can reach the brain easier, which is beneficial in treating mental illness.
Consider some of the common barriers to mental health care in rural communities.
Costs and Other Lifestyle Barriers
The survey found factors like out-of-pocket costs such as copays, deductibles and health insurance premiums affect rural residents’ ability to access health care and medical treatments. Some people lack medical insurance altogether while others are hesitant to ask for help.
“Many rural residents have a strong sense of self-reliance and won’t seek help for mental health issues,” said Matt Espenshade, president of the Pennsylvania State Grange. “Programs like Rural Minds are working to normalize conversations around mental health in rural communities. Developing more effective and accessible treatments is critical for rural populations, which is why the EPIC Act, which will encourage such development, is so important for people struggling with mental illness.”
Lack of Awareness of Patient Assistance Programs
Many rural residents are unaware of programs that exist to help pay for medicine, including the Medicine Assistance Tool, a searchable database of patient assistance programs offered by pharmaceutical companies. Less than 3 in 5 rural residents know about programs that improve access and affordability of medications and only half are aware of the Medication Prescription Payment Plan.
Long Distances from Medical Care
Physical distance also plays a factor with approximately 25% of rural residents indicating the distance to medical specialists is a barrier to accessing health care and treatments.
Limited Access to Physicians
There are 20% fewer primary care physicians in rural areas and a shortage of mental health providers – approximately 65% of rural counties lack psychiatrists. It’s estimated there are 68 physicians per 100,000 people in rural communities while urban areas have closer to 84 physicians to serve the same number of residents.
Poor Internet Service
Telehealth for mental services can help bridge the lack of access to physicians, yet internet service in rural areas is often poor to nonexistent. While the percentage of rural residents with internet access is growing, the Federal Communications Commission estimates about 30% do not have broadband internet.
How You Can Inspire Legislative Action
Make your voice heard by your elected officials. Contact your U.S. senators and representatives through letters and phone calls to co-sponsor and pass the EPIC Act. You can find your elected representatives and their contact information by visiting Senate.gov and House.gov.
Once you’ve contacted your senator or representative, share details on the issue or specific legislation you’re requesting action on and provide details or a personal experience to support the need.
Talk with your family, friends and neighbors to encourage them to get involved and contact their elected officials, as well.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
