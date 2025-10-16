Support immune health with 4 everyday habits

(Family Features) Getting your cholesterol checked, and talking with your doctor about steps to control high cholesterol, could save your life. If you, or someone you love, have experienced a heart attack or stroke, you know how life-changing those moments can be.

What many don’t realize is high LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol often plays a silent role behind the scenes. Taking control of cholesterol numbers starts by knowing your LDL number and working with your doctor to put together an appropriate treatment plan.

Your body produces all the cholesterol it needs to stay healthy. Cholesterol helps make new cells, some hormones and substances that aid in food digestion. However, having too much cholesterol can contribute to serious health risks.

Knowing more about cholesterol and its role in your body and overall health can help you protect yourself from potential life-threatening conditions like heart attack or stroke – even if you’ve already had one. Learn more with this information from the American Heart Association’s “Lower Your LDL Cholesterol Now” initiative, nationally sponsored by Amgen, so you can take control of your heart health.

Know Your Numbers

Keeping tabs on your cholesterol is an important step toward managing potentially serious risks to your heart, brain and overall health. LDL cholesterol, also known as “bad” cholesterol, can cause fatty buildup called plaque in your arteries.

Nearly 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. has high LDL (bad) cholesterol, but many don’t know until it’s too late. Having too much LDL (bad) cholesterol can silently increase your risk for heart attack and stroke when it goes unchecked, but you have the power to change that.

“A lot of people don’t realize they have high LDL (bad) cholesterol because it doesn’t have symptoms,” said Dr. Amit Khera, American Heart Association national volunteer expert and cardiologist. “That’s why I always encourage my patients to get their cholesterol checked and have honest conversations with their doctors. Knowing your LDL number is one of the most important things you can do to protect your heart.”

Studies show an LDL at or below 100 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) is ideal for most adults. If you have a history of heart attack or stroke and are already on a cholesterol-lowering medication, your doctor may aim for your LDL to be 70 mg/dL or lower.

Get Tested

Don’t wait; schedule a cholesterol test as soon as possible. High cholesterol often has no symptoms, so it’s important to get your cholesterol checked even if you feel fine. In fact, the American Heart Association recommends all adults 20 and older have their LDL (bad) cholesterol checked every 4-6 years as long as risk remains low. If you have had a heart attack or stroke, talk to your doctor about the right frequency of testing.

A blood test to measure your cholesterol numbers, called a “fasting” or “non-fasting lipid profile or panel,” assesses several types of fat in the blood. The test gives four results: total cholesterol, LDL (bad) cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol and triglycerides (blood fats).

Talk to Your Doctor

Your doctor is there to help you reach your health goals, including keeping your LDL (bad) cholesterol at a healthy number. Making decisions together is the best way to create a treatment plan you’ll be more likely to stick to. If you don’t understand something, ask for further clarification.

Discuss your risk factors, including your personal and family medical history. Having a candid conversation about your lifestyle can also help pinpoint potential risk factors and areas you can work to reduce your risk and improve your health.

If your LDL cholesterol number is high, your doctor may recommend treatment options. Together, you can review the benefits, risks and side effects to decide on the treatment plan that works best for you.

Take Action Early

The sooner you manage high LDL (bad) cholesterol, the more you can reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke. Proactively monitoring and taking steps to slow or reverse your numbers can halt or delay buildup in your arteries. In addition, treatment options can be more effective when a high LDL number is detected early.

Learn more about the steps you can take to combat high LDL (bad) cholesterol at heart.org/LDL

Living with High LDL (Bad) Cholesterol

If your LDL (bad) cholesterol is elevated, lifestyle changes can help lower your overall risk of heart disease, but may not be enough to counteract individual risk factors such as genetics and family history. Check your LDL (bad) cholesterol number then talk to your doctor about next steps, including these changes to take back control of heart health.

Eat a Heart-Healthy Diet

From a dietary standpoint, the best way to lower your cholesterol is to follow a balanced diet, which is low in saturated fats, trans fats and cholesterol.

Following a heart-healthy diet means limiting your intake of fatty meats and dairy products made with whole milk. Choose lean cuts of meat and skim, low-fat or fat-free dairy products instead. It also means limiting fried foods and cooking with healthy oils, such as liquid vegetable oils instead of butter or coconut oil, which are high in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Be More Physically Active

A sedentary lifestyle lowers HDL (good) cholesterol. Less HDL means there’s less good cholesterol to remove bad cholesterol from your arteries.

At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise a week is enough to lower both cholesterol and high blood pressure. Brisk walking, swimming, bicycling or even vigorous yard work can fit the bill. In addition, the American Heart Association recommends adding moderate- to high-intensity muscle-strengthening activity – such as resistance training or weightlifting – at least two days each week.

Quit Smoking

When a person with unhealthy cholesterol numbers also smokes or vapes, the risk of heart disease increases even more. Smoking also compounds other risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

By quitting, smokers can lower their triglycerides and increase their HDL cholesterol numbers. Quitting can also help reduce damage and improve how the arteries function.

Lose Weight

Living with excess weight or obesity tends to raise the chances of increasing LDL (bad) cholesterol and lowering good cholesterol. Weight loss of even 5-10% may help improve some cholesterol numbers and other heart disease risk factors.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (patient with doctor)



SOURCE:

American Heart Association