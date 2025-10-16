HEALTHY LIVING
Support immune health with 4 everyday habits
(Family Features) The coughing and sneezing you hear at home, in the office and at the gym means one thing: It’s cold and flu season. Although it’s impossible to guarantee you won’t get sick, adopting a few healthy habits can go a long way toward avoiding the sniffles and sneezes.
Start by talking with your health care provider about any concerns you may have then follow these lifestyle recommendations for natural immune system support.
Wash Your Hands: While it’s probably the first rule you learn about getting sick as a child, washing your hands remains a critical first line of defense. Use warm, soapy water and rub your hands together for at least 20 seconds. Don’t forget the backs of your hands, wrists and under your fingernails. Rinse off the soap then dry with a clean towel.
Commit to Healthier Eating: Foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes and whole grains are recommended by experts as essential foods for optimizing your immune system. Consider fresh grapes, a prime example of food that contains beneficial plant compounds linked to health benefits in humans.
Healthy cells are the foundation of good health, and the antioxidants and other polyphenols naturally found in grapes help protect the health and function of cells. The good news is that improving your diet doesn’t require a complete overhaul – small steps such as swapping in fresh California grapes for processed snacks or simply adding a handful of fresh grapes to your day will add these beneficial compounds to your daily routine.
Or, you can add grapes to recipes like this Lemony California Grape and Beet Salad, a vibrant and fresh melody of color and flavor. Roasted red and yellow beets meet sweet and juicy grapes, peppery arugula and pumpkin seeds all brought together with a zesty lemon vinaigrette.
Studies suggest some grape compounds may positively influence immune function, including resveratrol and certain flavonoids. Additional studies show adding heart-healthy grapes to your daily diet can help support brain, colon and skin health. Grapes are also a good source of vitamin K, which may help support lung health.
Avoid Others Who are Sick: Along with washing your hands frequently, steering clear of people who are ill may sound like a no-brainer, but sometimes it’s easier said than done. When loved ones, close friends or coworkers come down with a cold or flu, do your best to keep your distance and avoid touching items with which they came into contact. After bedtime routines with a sick child or afternoon meetings with an under-the-weather associate, thoroughly wash your hands and clean commonly used surfaces like doorknobs or conference room keyboards.
Prioritize Hydration: Even during cooler weather, staying hydrated remains important for immune health by keeping the body’s defenses functioning properly. Drink water throughout the day, and for an extra dose, increase hydration by eating foods with high water content like grapes, which contain about 82% water.
Find more health and nutrition information at GrapesFromCalifornia.com.
Lemony California Grape and Beet Salad
Servings: 6
- 1/4 cup, plus 1 tablespoon, extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 cups peeled and sliced (1/8-inch thick) raw red and yellow beets, cut into small half-moons or triangles
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 3 cups halved red Grapes from California
- 1/2 cup roasted salted pumpkin seeds
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 4 cups (3 ounces) baby arugula
- freshly ground pepper, to taste
- Heat oven to 400 F and line baking sheet with parchment paper. In large bowl, whisk 1/4 cup olive oil, lemon juice and honey; set aside.
- Place sliced beets on prepared baking sheet and drizzle with remaining oil. Add salt and toss well to coat. Spread in single layer and bake 25 minutes, or until tender; let cool.
- Add grapes and pumpkin seeds to bowl with dressing and toss well to coat. Add cooled beets, green onions and arugula. Toss lightly; season with pepper, to taste.
Nutritional information per serving: 250 calories; 5 g protein; 25 g carbohydrates; 16 g fat (58% calories from fat); 2.5 g saturated fat (9% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 320 mg sodium; 3 g fiber.
SOURCE:
HEALTHY LIVING
Learn to control ‘bad’ cholesterol
(Family Features) Getting your cholesterol checked, and talking with your doctor about steps to control high cholesterol, could save your life. If you, or someone you love, have experienced a heart attack or stroke, you know how life-changing those moments can be.
What many don’t realize is high LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol often plays a silent role behind the scenes. Taking control of cholesterol numbers starts by knowing your LDL number and working with your doctor to put together an appropriate treatment plan.
Your body produces all the cholesterol it needs to stay healthy. Cholesterol helps make new cells, some hormones and substances that aid in food digestion. However, having too much cholesterol can contribute to serious health risks.
Knowing more about cholesterol and its role in your body and overall health can help you protect yourself from potential life-threatening conditions like heart attack or stroke – even if you’ve already had one. Learn more with this information from the American Heart Association’s “Lower Your LDL Cholesterol Now” initiative, nationally sponsored by Amgen, so you can take control of your heart health.
Know Your Numbers
Keeping tabs on your cholesterol is an important step toward managing potentially serious risks to your heart, brain and overall health. LDL cholesterol, also known as “bad” cholesterol, can cause fatty buildup called plaque in your arteries.
Nearly 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. has high LDL (bad) cholesterol, but many don’t know until it’s too late. Having too much LDL (bad) cholesterol can silently increase your risk for heart attack and stroke when it goes unchecked, but you have the power to change that.
“A lot of people don’t realize they have high LDL (bad) cholesterol because it doesn’t have symptoms,” said Dr. Amit Khera, American Heart Association national volunteer expert and cardiologist. “That’s why I always encourage my patients to get their cholesterol checked and have honest conversations with their doctors. Knowing your LDL number is one of the most important things you can do to protect your heart.”
Studies show an LDL at or below 100 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) is ideal for most adults. If you have a history of heart attack or stroke and are already on a cholesterol-lowering medication, your doctor may aim for your LDL to be 70 mg/dL or lower.
Get Tested
Don’t wait; schedule a cholesterol test as soon as possible. High cholesterol often has no symptoms, so it’s important to get your cholesterol checked even if you feel fine. In fact, the American Heart Association recommends all adults 20 and older have their LDL (bad) cholesterol checked every 4-6 years as long as risk remains low. If you have had a heart attack or stroke, talk to your doctor about the right frequency of testing.
A blood test to measure your cholesterol numbers, called a “fasting” or “non-fasting lipid profile or panel,” assesses several types of fat in the blood. The test gives four results: total cholesterol, LDL (bad) cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol and triglycerides (blood fats).
Talk to Your Doctor
Your doctor is there to help you reach your health goals, including keeping your LDL (bad) cholesterol at a healthy number. Making decisions together is the best way to create a treatment plan you’ll be more likely to stick to. If you don’t understand something, ask for further clarification.
Discuss your risk factors, including your personal and family medical history. Having a candid conversation about your lifestyle can also help pinpoint potential risk factors and areas you can work to reduce your risk and improve your health.
If your LDL cholesterol number is high, your doctor may recommend treatment options. Together, you can review the benefits, risks and side effects to decide on the treatment plan that works best for you.
Take Action Early
The sooner you manage high LDL (bad) cholesterol, the more you can reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke. Proactively monitoring and taking steps to slow or reverse your numbers can halt or delay buildup in your arteries. In addition, treatment options can be more effective when a high LDL number is detected early.
Learn more about the steps you can take to combat high LDL (bad) cholesterol at heart.org/LDL
Living with High LDL (Bad) Cholesterol
If your LDL (bad) cholesterol is elevated, lifestyle changes can help lower your overall risk of heart disease, but may not be enough to counteract individual risk factors such as genetics and family history. Check your LDL (bad) cholesterol number then talk to your doctor about next steps, including these changes to take back control of heart health.
Eat a Heart-Healthy Diet
From a dietary standpoint, the best way to lower your cholesterol is to follow a balanced diet, which is low in saturated fats, trans fats and cholesterol.
Following a heart-healthy diet means limiting your intake of fatty meats and dairy products made with whole milk. Choose lean cuts of meat and skim, low-fat or fat-free dairy products instead. It also means limiting fried foods and cooking with healthy oils, such as liquid vegetable oils instead of butter or coconut oil, which are high in saturated fat and cholesterol.
Be More Physically Active
A sedentary lifestyle lowers HDL (good) cholesterol. Less HDL means there’s less good cholesterol to remove bad cholesterol from your arteries.
At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise a week is enough to lower both cholesterol and high blood pressure. Brisk walking, swimming, bicycling or even vigorous yard work can fit the bill. In addition, the American Heart Association recommends adding moderate- to high-intensity muscle-strengthening activity – such as resistance training or weightlifting – at least two days each week.
Quit Smoking
When a person with unhealthy cholesterol numbers also smokes or vapes, the risk of heart disease increases even more. Smoking also compounds other risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure and diabetes.
By quitting, smokers can lower their triglycerides and increase their HDL cholesterol numbers. Quitting can also help reduce damage and improve how the arteries function.
Lose Weight
Living with excess weight or obesity tends to raise the chances of increasing LDL (bad) cholesterol and lowering good cholesterol. Weight loss of even 5-10% may help improve some cholesterol numbers and other heart disease risk factors.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (patient with doctor)
SOURCE:
HEALTHY LIVING
Understanding barriers to mental health care for rural Americans
(Family Features) Rural America is experiencing a mental health emergency. For residents of rural communities, there is evidence of higher rates of mental illness compared to those in urban communities. For example, the suicide rate is 49% higher among rural residents compared to urban residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet people living in rural areas are less likely to have access to mental health services.
A survey of people in rural areas conducted by Russell Research on behalf of nonprofit mental health advocacy organization Rural Minds, found most (94%) respondents believe it’s important for policymakers to prioritize greater access to medicines for mental illness.
Compounding the mental health challenges rural Americans face, 82% of respondents have one or more barriers to accessing health care and mental health treatments. Largely due to distance and availability, 85% would rather get medicines from a local pharmacy than travel to a doctor’s office.
This is why legislation like the Ensuring Pathways to Innovative Cures (EPIC) Act, being considered in Congress, is essential for many people in rural areas. This legislation supports research and development for “small molecule” medicines – basically pills – which are easier to produce and access in rural areas with limited health care services. “Small molecule” medicines can reach the brain easier, which is beneficial in treating mental illness.
Consider some of the common barriers to mental health care in rural communities.
Costs and Other Lifestyle Barriers
The survey found factors like out-of-pocket costs such as copays, deductibles and health insurance premiums affect rural residents’ ability to access health care and medical treatments. Some people lack medical insurance altogether while others are hesitant to ask for help.
“Many rural residents have a strong sense of self-reliance and won’t seek help for mental health issues,” said Matt Espenshade, president of the Pennsylvania State Grange. “Programs like Rural Minds are working to normalize conversations around mental health in rural communities. Developing more effective and accessible treatments is critical for rural populations, which is why the EPIC Act, which will encourage such development, is so important for people struggling with mental illness.”
Lack of Awareness of Patient Assistance Programs
Many rural residents are unaware of programs that exist to help pay for medicine, including the Medicine Assistance Tool, a searchable database of patient assistance programs offered by pharmaceutical companies. Less than 3 in 5 rural residents know about programs that improve access and affordability of medications and only half are aware of the Medication Prescription Payment Plan.
Long Distances from Medical Care
Physical distance also plays a factor with approximately 25% of rural residents indicating the distance to medical specialists is a barrier to accessing health care and treatments.
Limited Access to Physicians
There are 20% fewer primary care physicians in rural areas and a shortage of mental health providers – approximately 65% of rural counties lack psychiatrists. It’s estimated there are 68 physicians per 100,000 people in rural communities while urban areas have closer to 84 physicians to serve the same number of residents.
Poor Internet Service
Telehealth for mental services can help bridge the lack of access to physicians, yet internet service in rural areas is often poor to nonexistent. While the percentage of rural residents with internet access is growing, the Federal Communications Commission estimates about 30% do not have broadband internet.
Learn more about efforts to increase access to mental health services in rural areas, such as the EPIC Act currently introduced in the U.S. House and Senate, by visiting ruralminds.org/rural-policy-legislation.
How You Can Inspire Legislative Action
Make your voice heard by your elected officials. Contact your U.S. senators and representatives through letters and phone calls to co-sponsor and pass the EPIC Act. You can find your elected representatives and their contact information by visiting Senate.gov and House.gov.
Once you’ve contacted your senator or representative, share details on the issue or specific legislation you’re requesting action on and provide details or a personal experience to support the need.
Talk with your family, friends and neighbors to encourage them to get involved and contact their elected officials, as well.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
HEALTHY LIVING
Smart swaps and budget friendly ingredients for heart-healthy meals
(Family Features)Rising food costs can make healthy eating a challenge for many families. In fact, a poll conducted by Research!America found about 60% of Americans cite the cost of healthy food as their single biggest barrier to achieving better nutrition.
“Food is deeply rooted to family and community,” said Arlen Vanessa Marin, M.S., R.D., a national volunteer for the American Heart Association. “Recipes are passed down through generations, but as grocery prices rise, finding creative ways to stretch your budget while maintaining a nutritious diet is key. Simple swaps – like homemade vinaigrettes instead of sugary bottled dressings, frozen veggies instead of fresh or lentils instead of processed meat – can make a big difference without sacrificing flavor.”
Consider these simple tips from the experts at the American Heart Association, devoted to changing the future to a world of healthier lives for all, to help you enjoy your favorite meals while keeping both your heart and wallet happy.
Protein Without the Price Tag
If you’re looking to add more protein without overspending, try these affordable, nutrient-packed options:
- Beans and other legumes are protein-packed, high-fiber choices for heart-healthy meals. Add them to soups, stews or salads, or enjoy them as dips with whole-grain crackers or tortillas. Choose canned, no-salt-added varieties for a quick and healthy option.
- Tofu and tempeh are versatile, plant-based staples that are rich in protein. Add silken tofu to miso soup, stir-fry firm tofu with garlic for a heart-smart meal or add tempeh to noodle dishes and curries.
- Ground turkey or chicken are leaner, often more affordable alternatives to ground beef. For a budget-friendly twist, try them in dishes like turkey picadillo or homemade tacos.
Better Grains for Your Heart
White rice is a staple in many diets, but it can spike blood sugar. When refrigerated and reheated, it can increase resistant starch while also raising the risk of harmful bacteria. Consider these ways to keep it heart-smart:
- Brown rice is a fiber-rich alternative to white rice that pairs well with almost any dish.
- Quinoa is another protein-rich grain that works in soups, salads and side dishes.
- Barley is used in many Asian soups as a whole-grain swap.
Canned, Dried and Frozen Alternatives
Healthy eating doesn’t mean you have to buy everything fresh, especially when fresh food isn’t readily available. Canned, dried and frozen foods can be just as nutritious and help eliminate costly food waste from spoilage as they stay edible longer. Check nutrition labels for low-sodium, no-salt-added and no-sugar-added options.
- Frozen fruits and vegetables are picked at peak ripeness and frozen to lock in nutrients. Use them in stir-fries, soups, smoothies or as quick side dishes.
- Canned tuna is packed with omega-3s, wallet-friendly and easy to mix with salads, sandwiches or in brown rice bowls.
To find more tips and budget-friendly recipes, visit recipes.heart.org.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
Show us something good8 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
Crime Stoppers7 years ago
ARRESTED Nov. 26 THROUGH A CRIME STOPPER’S TIP/Jessica Bishop sought by sheriff’s office