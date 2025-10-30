How to cut medication costs without cutting corners

A health care insider shares tips for staying well and financially grounded, even in a tough economy

(Family Features) As the cost of living continues to rise, many Americans are being forced to make difficult financial decisions – weighing whether to pay rent, get groceries or fill prescriptions. Skipping medications might seem like a quick way to save money, but this can lead to serious health risks and even higher costs down the road.

In fact, research shows 27% of Americans skip prescriptions each month due to cost. More than half of Americans who filled a prescription this year said the cost felt like a financial burden, with 1 in 3 people cutting back on essentials like food or clothing to afford their medications.

These trade-offs highlight just how important it is to find practical, affordable ways to stay on treatment. Fortunately, there are proven strategies to help individuals stay current with their medications without breaking the bank. Cindy George, MPH, a senior personal finance editor at GoodRx and nationally recognized health journalist, shared expert advice to help consumers and their families improve their health care cost literacy, reduce expenses and stay healthy without overspending.

Understand the True Cost of Medications

Many people assume the pharmacy counter price is non-negotiable, but in reality, the cost of the same medication can vary significantly depending on the pharmacy or use of available savings tools.

“Many people don’t realize there is no single price for a prescription,” George said. “Costs can vary by upwards of $100 from one pharmacy to the next, even in the same ZIP code. Understanding how to compare prices and find the most affordable option is incredibly valuable. Just like travel sites show you different options for airlines or hotels and their associated expenses, prescription price comparison sites show how much your medication costs at each pharmacy and provide you with available savings.”

By entering the medication name, along with dosage and ZIP code, individuals can quickly compare prices in their area using GoodRx. Using the website or app, you can explore alternative forms of a medication and get suggestions to help you talk with your doctor or pharmacist about more affordable options.

When Insurance Falls Short, You Still Have Options

Today, only about half of all prescriptions are fully covered by insurance without restrictions. Many have conditions, such as step therapy, quantity limits or prior authorizations, that can lead to delays or higher costs at the pharmacy counter.

“Even insured individuals are struggling to keep up with health care costs,” George said. “More and more are finding themselves underinsured, and that’s making basic health care harder to afford – and harder to access – for millions of families.”

That’s why comparison shopping is increasingly important for people in the U.S. Even those with Medicare or Medicaid may benefit from cost comparisons. For that reason, George said it’s smart to look at all your options, including price comparisons at different pharmacies.

“Cost comparison tools can help people find lower prices on both generic and brand-name medications, regardless of their coverage status,” she said.

While these resources are not a full replacement for health insurance, they can be a helpful way to reduce medication costs and avoid unexpected surprises at the pharmacy.

Build Confidence Through Cost Literacy

Cost literacy is about more than just looking up prices. It involves understanding how insurance works, what’s included in a plan’s formulary, how to interpret billing documents and how to challenge costs that seem too high. According to George, “health care cost literacy” is one of the best investments you can make in your overall financial well-being.

“Improving your health care cost literacy starts with being aware of your options and asking the right questions,” she said. “Learn the basics, like what a premium, deductible or copay means, and review your insurance plan’s benefits and covered medications.”

George recommends starting with trusted tools that break down health care costs and terminology.

“Tools like the GoodRx Guide to Drug Costs, Coverage and Savings, cost estimators from hospitals and insurance plans and State Health Insurance Assistance Programs – known as SHIPs – for Medicare can help you better understand and manage costs,” she said. “If something is unclear, don’t hesitate to ask your provider, pharmacist or insurance representative to walk you through your bills or Explanation of Benefits.”

Simple Strategies Can Add Up

Small adjustments in how medications are filled can make a major difference over time. George recommends a few consistent strategies that can reduce out-of-pocket costs:

Always compare prices, including your insurance copay. “People assume their insurance copay is the best deal for accessing a medication at the lowest cost, but that’s not always true,” George said. “It’s important to compare prices upfront to ensure you’re taking the most affordable option.” Uncover brand-name savings programs. Many pharmaceutical companies offer copay cards or patient assistance programs that can dramatically reduce your costs for brand-name or specialty medications. Explore generic medications, if available. Generic medications typically cost less than their brand-name counterparts. Check with a health care professional before opting for a generic, because there might be specific reasons the brand-name version was prescribed. Consider a 90-day supply. For chronic conditions, ask a health care professional whether you can switch from a 30-day supply of medication to a 90-day supply, since this is often cheaper per dose. Try delivery. Ordering through a mail-order pharmacy can add convenience and, in many cases, offer lower prices, particularly for ongoing prescriptions.

Stay Grounded in Your Health – and Your Finances

Rising health care costs can feel overwhelming, but knowledge and planning go a long way. By building confidence through cost literacy, comparing prices and using tools to explore savings opportunities, consumers can remain in control of both their care and their budgets.

Visit GoodRx.com to explore options, compare prices and take more control over your medication costs.

