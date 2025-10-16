On The Table
Hunger strikes all parts of the county
Oct. 16, 2025, is World Food Day, which is celebrated annually on this date. The theme for 2025 is “Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future”. This day is observed globally to raise awareness about food security and the importance of food.
Food insecurity means different things to everyone. Some will think of when your mother instructed you to clean your plate because there were starving children in the world and others will think about food insecurities right here at home.
Local work makes a global difference
World Food Day is celebrated internationally every year on Oct. 16 to mark the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945. In 2020, the World Food Programme was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger, contribute to peace in conflict areas, and play a leading role in preventing hunger from being used as a weapon in war and conflict.
Read the full story in On The Table in your Thursday Bowie News.
On The Table
Let’s talk chicken for the dinner table
The Heart of Bowie: Chicken and Bread Days
Every autumn, the community gathers for the much-anticipated Chicken and Bread Days, a festival that honors the legacy of local entrepreneurs who sold chicken and bread sandwiches from wagons to hungry travelers and workers in the early 1900s.
This event is more than just a celebration; it serves as a tribute to the hearty fare that sustained generations and brought people together.
As a devoted Nocona gal, I may not have much to contribute to the Chicken and Bread Days festivities, but I can offer some interesting recipes featuring chicken and bread, or ingredients that complement them.
After all, nothing brings people together quite like the aroma of bread baking and the sound of fried chicken cooking. This weekend will be a celebration of these two beloved staples.
See the full slate of quick and easy chicken recipes in Thursday’s On the Table in your weekly Bowie News.
Let’s be real: Few foods spark as much joy as biting into a cheeseburger. National Cheeseburger Day, celebrated every Sept. 18, is the sacred occasion where calories don’t count, cheese rules, and every patty deserves a parade.
Whether you prefer your burger at a local diner, fresh off the backyard grill or griddle, the cheeseburger is the true hero of comfort food. But how did this magical holiday come about, and why do we worship the union of beef and cheese?
Pull up a chair, grab extra napkins, and let’s dig into the delicious history (with a healthy side of fun) behind National Cheeseburger Day.
Get some ideas to boost your burger credentials as National Cheeseburger Day is celebrated Thursday. On the Table showcases Love & Luck’s Suzanne Storey’s background on the day and some ideas to try in the Thursday Bowie News.
On The Table
Turn squash overload into beautiful meals
It’s a wonderful spring day, and you run to the store for some seed packages. You decide to buy some yellow summer squash varieties. Your biggest decision is whether to choose straight-neck or crook-neck.
The real question should be whether to get one or two packages of seeds; seriously, one is enough in the real world. You don’t know it yet, but you are about to have so much squash that your friends will run away from you when they see you coming.
After a couple of weeks of an abundant garden, your kitchen is overflowing with shiny yellow squash, and you’re wondering, “What in the world am I supposed to do with all of this?”
Read the full Love & Luck food column by Suzanne Storey in Thursday’s Bowie News. This week learn how to turn garden-abundant squash into some tasty recipes.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
Show us something good8 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
Crime Stoppers7 years ago
ARRESTED Nov. 26 THROUGH A CRIME STOPPER’S TIP/Jessica Bishop sought by sheriff’s office