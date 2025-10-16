Hunger strikes all parts of the county

Oct. 16, 2025, is World Food Day, which is celebrated annually on this date. The theme for 2025 is “Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future”. This day is observed globally to raise awareness about food security and the importance of food.

Food insecurity means different things to everyone. Some will think of when your mother instructed you to clean your plate because there were starving children in the world and others will think about food insecurities right here at home.

Local work makes a global difference

World Food Day is celebrated internationally every year on Oct. 16 to mark the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945. In 2020, the World Food Programme was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger, contribute to peace in conflict areas, and play a leading role in preventing hunger from being used as a weapon in war and conflict.

