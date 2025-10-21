Johnnie Howard Schmitz



June 20, 1989 – October 17, 2025

FORT WORTH – Kyle Dean West-Williamson, 36, passed away on Oct. 17, 2025.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 25 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Juan Nieves Jr. officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at funeral home.

Burial will follow at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg next to his beloved Papa Willie West. Following burial meal for family and friends will be at the Forestburg Community Center.

Kyle was born on June 20, 1989 in Dallas to Ronda West-Williamson and Truman Dorman Williamson.

Kyle Dean West-Williamson was known for his infectious personality, his humor, his fierce passion and HIS GORGEOUS HAIR! Kyle never met a stranger. Kyle was a fierce defender of those he cared about to the point the devil would shake in his boots. He was a graduate of Red Oak High School and attended Blinn Junior College in College Station. Kyle had been a graphic artist for 20 years but had finally landed the job of HIS DREAMS and currently worked for MonkeyMotto in Argyle in their sales department selling motorcycles.

Kyle’s greatest achievement and hobby was his 12 year-old son, Dean Vance West-Williamson. Every decision about a job, etc. had Dean at the top of the list …. He made it known if his son needed him they would have to understand! Kyle would cut his hair periodically and donate it for sick children and so does his son Dean!

He was a loving father, son, grandson, half- brother, nephew and cousin and will be deeply deeply deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Willie Dean West.

He is survived by his son, Dean Vance West-Williamson and his mother Teresa Vandameer, Northlake; his mother, Ronda West, Forestburg; his father, Dorman Williamson, Terrell; his grandmother, Mary West, Forestburg; his aunt, Tina West Strand, Glenn Heights; his cousin, Abby Bland and her son, Oliver Dean, Manor; and his cousin, Hunter Bland and his wife Bri, Molino, FL and half sister, Quin Williamson, South Padre.

Ronda has asked in lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials can be made to Kyle’s son’s scholarship fund, c/o Mary West at 17325 FM 455, Forestburg, TX 76239, a Zelle account will be established for electronic donations, checks payable Mary West.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

