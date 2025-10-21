OBITUARIES
Kyle Dean West-Williamson
June 20, 1989 – October 17, 2025
FORT WORTH – Kyle Dean West-Williamson, 36, passed away on Oct. 17, 2025.
A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 25 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Juan Nieves Jr. officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at funeral home.
Burial will follow at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg next to his beloved Papa Willie West. Following burial meal for family and friends will be at the Forestburg Community Center.
Kyle was born on June 20, 1989 in Dallas to Ronda West-Williamson and Truman Dorman Williamson.
Kyle Dean West-Williamson was known for his infectious personality, his humor, his fierce passion and HIS GORGEOUS HAIR! Kyle never met a stranger. Kyle was a fierce defender of those he cared about to the point the devil would shake in his boots. He was a graduate of Red Oak High School and attended Blinn Junior College in College Station. Kyle had been a graphic artist for 20 years but had finally landed the job of HIS DREAMS and currently worked for MonkeyMotto in Argyle in their sales department selling motorcycles.
Kyle’s greatest achievement and hobby was his 12 year-old son, Dean Vance West-Williamson. Every decision about a job, etc. had Dean at the top of the list …. He made it known if his son needed him they would have to understand! Kyle would cut his hair periodically and donate it for sick children and so does his son Dean!
He was a loving father, son, grandson, half- brother, nephew and cousin and will be deeply deeply deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Willie Dean West.
He is survived by his son, Dean Vance West-Williamson and his mother Teresa Vandameer, Northlake; his mother, Ronda West, Forestburg; his father, Dorman Williamson, Terrell; his grandmother, Mary West, Forestburg; his aunt, Tina West Strand, Glenn Heights; his cousin, Abby Bland and her son, Oliver Dean, Manor; and his cousin, Hunter Bland and his wife Bri, Molino, FL and half sister, Quin Williamson, South Padre.
Ronda has asked in lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials can be made to Kyle’s son’s scholarship fund, c/o Mary West at 17325 FM 455, Forestburg, TX 76239, a Zelle account will be established for electronic donations, checks payable Mary West.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid Publication
OBITUARIES
Johnnie Howard Schmitz
November 8, 1942 – October 19, 2025
BOWIE – Johnnie Howard Schmitz, 83, passed away on Oct. 19, 2025.
A memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Oct. 25 at Montague County Cowboy Church, 1600 FM 455, Montague with Pastor Joe Caballero officiating.
Johnnie was born Nov. 8, 1942, in Durant, OK, to the late Thelma Imogene (Jean) and William (Pat) Schmitz. He attended Carrigan Elementary, Reagan Jr. High and Wichita Falls High School.
Johnnie was a founding member of the Montague County Cowboy Church and physically helped to build the church. It was said of him, “He truly understood the meaning of church membership.” Additional church projects included the Christ Can Food Bank. The Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls and Northwest Texas Field and Stream Association also benefitted from his support.
His work history was varied. He served in the U.S. Navy, active and reserve duty (1960 – 1966); during that time he was initiated as a Trusty Shellback into the “Solemn Mysteries of the Ancient Order of the Deep.” Later in life he was a merchant seaman, grocer for Safeway Foods, cabinet maker and correctional officer for the Texas Prison System.
Johnnie was preceded in death by wife, Betty Craddock Schmitz, Bowie; parents; brother, William (Bill) Schmitz; sister, Barbara Kay Hollis; and beloved grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Howard A. Clark, Wichita Falls.
He is survived by daughters, Tina Leann Field, Bowie and Lisa Joell and husband Larry Dockall, Waco; son, Johnny Wayne and wife Ashley Schmitz, Mobile, AL; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brother, Clark and wife, Lisa; sisters, Joyce Schmitz, Wiletta Langston and sister-in-law, Mary Schmitz-Henderson, all of Wichita Falls.
His passing is mourned by devoted friend, Crystie Riley. May his light continue to shine in the memories of those who knew and loved him.
A special thank you is sent to Moriah Hale of Angels Care Home Health, Bowie, for the excellent care and compassion given during Johnnie’s home care.
Arrangements entrusted to White Family Funeral Home of Bowie. Condolences may be sent to the family at whitefamilyfuneralhome@hotmail.com. For those desiring, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Christ Can Food Bank, C/O Montague County Cowboy Church or The Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls, TX.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Tracey Ann Henderson Tuggle
May 22, 1971- October 14, 2025
NOCONA – Tracey Ann Henderson Tuggle, 54, died on Oct. 14, 2025.
There was a visitation from 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 17 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
Funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18 at Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona and interment followed in Molsbee Chapel Cemetery.
She was born on May 22, 1971 at Harris Hospital in Fort Worth to Frankie Allen Henderson and Noma Lee Kelton Henderson. She was their only child.
She graduated from Liberty Christian School in Denton in June 1989. She began her college studies at Tarrant County Junior College that same year, later transferring to the University of Oklahoma in Norman in 1991, and ultimately to Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches. There, she earned her degree in elementary education with specializations in reading and English, completing her student teaching in special education and reading while finishing her certification. She graduated on Aug. 13, 1994.
She taught life skills at Taylor Elementary in Burleson (1995), special education in Tenaha (1996), first grade in Lampasas (1997), pre-kindergarten in Terrell (1998), special education at Kennedy Elementary in Terrell (2000), special education math teacher at Mineral wells Junior High (2002), first grade teacher at Mineral Wells Independent School District (2014), resources teacher at Bridgeport High School (2015), and special education teacher at Bridgeport Middle School (2017) where she retired early in May on 2020 due to her cancer.
She met her husband John David Tuggle in Nacogdoches. They had two children, Savannah Rae (1999) and Lane Alexander (2002).
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank Jasper Henderson and Gertrude Marie Brown, Roy Willard Kelton and Junie Lucille Robinson, and a grandbaby.
She is survived by; her husband, John David Tuggle; son, Lane Alexander Tuggle; daughter, Savannah Rae Jones; two grandchildren; parents, Noma Lee Henderson and Frankie Allen Henderson; and a host of other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Molsbee Cemetery, Raquel’s Wings, www.twfl.org, and Texas Cowboys Against Cancer, www.cowboysagianstcancer.com.
OBITUARIES
Richard Arnold LaPlaca
September 16, 1962 – October 10, 2025
BOWIE – Richard Arnold LaPlaca, 63, died on Oct. 10, 2025 surrounded by loved ones.
He was born to Hildegard and Arthur LaPlaca on Sept. 16, 1962.
Heis preceded in death by his parents and a sister.
He is survived by his seven daughters and their mother; four sisters; partner, Gail Allen; 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
Show us something good8 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
Crime Stoppers7 years ago
ARRESTED Nov. 26 THROUGH A CRIME STOPPER’S TIP/Jessica Bishop sought by sheriff’s office