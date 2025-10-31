Montague county XC runners do well

All five Montague county cross country runners did well at the State Cross Country Meet at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

Bowie’s Brayden Willett finished 17th in the Class 3A boys race with a time of 16:31.30. Bellevue sophomore Mattie Broussard was 4th in the Class A girls division with a personal record time of 12:1.90. Saint Jo’s Savannah Hill ran a 13:40.

In Class A boys, Prairie Valley’s Josh Stout ran a time of 19.01 with Saint Jo’s Ayden Giambruno finishing in 19:41.

For further details, pick up a copy of the Nov. 6 Bowie News.