XC runners do well at State

Montague county runners had a solid overall performance at the State Cross Country Meet in Round Rock Friday.

Bowie’s Brayden Willett finished 17th among 151 runners with a time of 16:31.30 over the 3.1 mile course at Old Settlers Park. Willett shaved 22 seconds off his time from the McNeil Invitational a few weeks prior on the same course.

“He had a really good day,” Coach Ryan Dykes said. “I’m proud of the progress he has made this year. He put together one of the best races of the year when he needed to.”

For further information, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.