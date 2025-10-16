Connect with us

SCHOOL NEWS

Montague School staff plans fall festival

Published

2 days ago

on

Montague Independent School District will conduct its annual Fall Festival from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 23 in the new gym.
There will be fun for the entire family including games, bounce house, silent auction, bingo, haunted house, cake walk, sweet shop and concession stand with burgers and hot dogs. All proceeds go back to the students.

SCHOOL NEWS

Saint Jo homecoming king and queen

Published

2 days ago

on

10/16/2025

By

King Landon Shannon and Queen Maxey Johnson were crowned during ceremonies on Oct. 10 during homecoming celebration. Photo by Joanna Johnson
SCHOOL NEWS

Boosters to serve up spaghetti and jazz

Published

1 week ago

on

10/09/2025

By

The Bowie High School Band Boosters will serve up a spaghetti feed starting at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 followed by a jazz band concert at 6 p.m. all in the cafeteria.
Cost is $10 per plate while supplies last. Band Boosters’ meeting to start right after the concert in the band hall.

SCHOOL NEWS

Forestburg ISD, NCTC earn large JET grants

Published

1 week ago

on

10/09/2025

By

Governor Greg Abbott last week announced seven career training grants totaling more than $1,934,000 to seven Northeast Texas schools to train students for high-demand, good-paying jobs after graduation.
These schools included Forestburg Independent School District and North Central Texas College.

Forestburg ISD: A $131,838 grant to train 33 students as welders in partnership with North Central Texas College – Gainesville.

  • North Central Texas College: A $331,656 grant to train 130 students as registered nurses.
  • Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.

Picture: Forestburg Superintendent Jason Briles holds the ceremonial check for the ag mechanics grant. (Courtesy photo)

