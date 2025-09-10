Nocona City Council meets on Oct. 14

Members of the Nocona City Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Oct. 14 in council chambers.

The city agenda is broken into consent, workshop and regular agenda.

This month the workshop and regular agenda are the same and include the following topics. Any action by the council would come in the regular agenda.

Discuss casting a ballot for the Texas Municipal League Board of Directors Region 5 election.

Nominate a new candidate for the Montague County Tax Appraisal District Board of Directors.

Review and approve the bid page for critical facility generators under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, including final design and specifications. The council also would authorize request for proposals for construction services for this project.

Discuss agreement with CareFlight to provide optional enrollment in its membership program to utility customers through a fee added to the utility bill. Possible city coverage for eligible employees also will be examined.

Consider Nocona VFW request for a temporary road closure of Clay Street for a Veteran’s Parade on Nov. 8 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Discuss year-end budget amendments for fiscal 2024-2025.

Request from Smoke & Grill Car and Bike Show to close side streets on Oct. 18 from noon to 4 p.m.

Consider a no parking zone on Farm-to-Market Road 1956 between Cooke and Fannin Streets.