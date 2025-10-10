COUNTY LIFE
Unaccompanied veteran burial set in Killeen
|Join Us For An Unaccompanied Veteran Burial
At The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery KILLEEN— On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. sharp, the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Veteran Private James Glenn Hensley. Born on July 22, 1963, Private Hensley served from June 1981 to August 1983.
|Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Veteran James Glenn Hensley
|Private Hensley is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. Please help us spread the word and ensure that this U.S. Army Veteran is not buried alone. Members of the Killeen community are encouraged to attend.Private Hensley will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.
The Texas Veterans Land Board works with local communities and fellow Veterans service organizations to ensure NO Veteran is EVER left behind.# # #
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona City Council meets on Oct. 14
Members of the Nocona City Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Oct. 14 in council chambers.
The city agenda is broken into consent, workshop and regular agenda.
This month the workshop and regular agenda are the same and include the following topics. Any action by the council would come in the regular agenda.
Discuss casting a ballot for the Texas Municipal League Board of Directors Region 5 election.
Nominate a new candidate for the Montague County Tax Appraisal District Board of Directors.
Review and approve the bid page for critical facility generators under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, including final design and specifications. The council also would authorize request for proposals for construction services for this project.
Discuss agreement with CareFlight to provide optional enrollment in its membership program to utility customers through a fee added to the utility bill. Possible city coverage for eligible employees also will be examined.
Consider Nocona VFW request for a temporary road closure of Clay Street for a Veteran’s Parade on Nov. 8 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Discuss year-end budget amendments for fiscal 2024-2025.
Request from Smoke & Grill Car and Bike Show to close side streets on Oct. 18 from noon to 4 p.m.
Consider a no parking zone on Farm-to-Market Road 1956 between Cooke and Fannin Streets.
COUNTY LIFE
NCTC hosting trunk or treat event
The staff of North Central Texas College Bowie Campus invites the community to join them for the annual Trunk or Treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 18.
This free, family-friendly event is open to the public and provides a safe and festive way to celebrate Halloween. Children can enjoy an evening of trick-or-treating from decorated trunks and have fun in the bounce houses, making it the perfect outing for families looking for a safe and simple Halloween celebration.
“This event is always a highlight for our campus and community,” said Karen Davis, director at NCTC Bowie Campus. “We look forward to welcoming families for a fun evening together.”
COUNTY LIFE
Free shred-a-thon on Saturday
There will be a free shred-a-thon hosted by the Bowie Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 11 in the Wellington State Bank parking lot at 1301 North State Highway 59. While shredding is free, any donations will go to the Bowie Mission.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
Show us something good8 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
Crime Stoppers7 years ago
ARRESTED Nov. 26 THROUGH A CRIME STOPPER’S TIP/Jessica Bishop sought by sheriff’s office