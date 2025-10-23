EDIBLES
Share the Mana: How to connect with new people to spark joy
(Family Features) Sometimes the most meaningful conversations happen with people you’ve just met, especially when gathered around a shared table.
With its new initiative, Share the Mana, Share the Table, Teremana Tequila – the premium small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne Johnson – is proving joy multiplies when people open their doors, pull up a few extra chairs and make space for others. At a time when many are craving deeper bonds with those around them, the campaign is a powerful call to turn entertaining into something more meaningful: a chance to spark connections and spread positive energy.
From 113 Distillations to 113 Seats
The movement launched in Los Angeles with a community gathering at Skylight ROW DTLA. In a nod to the 113 distillations Johnson personally tasted while developing Teremana, the brand invited 113 strangers to sit together for a shared meal at one long table. The result was an evening of togetherness filled with conversation, laughter, great food and cocktails, where countless stories were shared and 113 strangers became friends – a living example of Mana, the brand’s guiding philosophy of sharing good energy.
The Case for Connection
Recent Pew research suggests Americans are feeling less connected than ever – only 54% reported feeling a bond with their local community in 2024. At the same time, studies from the University of Chicago show people consistently underestimate the joy of simply talking to a stranger. In other words: Humans are hardwired for connection but often forget how much it lifts them up.
A simple dinner party, a potluck or even a casual get-together can be enough to create those moments of connection. Here are a few ideas to try:
- Instead of sticking to the usual guestlist, invite neighbors, colleagues or friends-of-friends who might otherwise eat alone.
- At Teremana’s kickoff event, strangers were encouraged to sit side by side. Try mixing your seating chart to encourage fresh conversations.
- Begin the meal with a toast that acknowledges everyone at the table, not just for showing up, but for sharing their energy and spirit.
- You don’t need a five-course menu. A signature cocktail, hearty dish and warm atmosphere are often enough to spark connection.
Remember Mana isn’t about perfection, it’s about presence. It’s the positive spirit you bring into the room and the openness you share with others.
The Toast That Travels
While Teremana’s community tables will continue popping up across the country, it is also rolling out a global social media campaign, encouraging fans everywhere to join in. With a few simple posts, you can spread your own ripple effect of good energy, sharing what it means to you to share the Mana.
Of course, there’s no table without a toast. To help kick off your gathering, consider The People’s Margarita and the Mana Paloma – crowd-pleasing drinks that are approachable and full of character. Whether you’re hosting a cozy dinner for four or a neighborhood gathering for 40, these drinks are designed to be shared.
More Than a Meal
At the heart of Share the Mana, Share the Table is a reminder that gathering isn’t really about the menu or the drinks – it’s about the connection. When people pause to share food, conversation and good energy, they create moments that last long after the plates are cleared. The next time you gather friends, neighbors or even strangers, take a cue from this movement. Pour something delicious, pull up a few extra chairs and remember: when you share the table, you share so much more.
For more ways to embrace the spirit of Mana and to find cocktail recipes for your next celebration, visit Teremana.com and follow on social media @teremana.
The People’s Margarita
Servings: 8-10
- 2 cups Teremana Blanco
- 3/4 cup lime juice
- 1/2 cup agave nectar
- 1 cup pineapple juice
- lime wheels, for garnish (optional)
- pineapple leaves, for garnish (optional)
- sea salt, for garnish (optional)
- ice
- In large pitcher filled with ice, gently stir tequila, lime juice, agave nectar and pineapple juice.
- Pour into rocks glasses and garnish with lime wheels, pineapple leaves and sea salt, as desired.
Mana Paloma
Servings: 8-10
- 2 1/4 cups Teremana Reposado
- 9 ounces grapefruit juice
- 6 3/4 ounces lime juice
- 4 1/2 ounces simple syrup
- club soda
- lime wheels, for garnish (optional)
- grapefruit slices, for garnish (optional)
- ice
- In large pitcher with ice, gently stir gently tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice and simple syrup to combine.
- Pour into highball glasses over fresh ice then top each glass with club soda. Garnish with lime wheels or grapefruit slices, as desired.
SOURCE:
EDIBLES
Summer veggies meet fall flavor
(Family Features) When September arrives, it’s finally time to dust off those fall recipes. This Zucchini Chicken Bake is a perfect blend of summer veggies and warm, fall flavor, ideal for those hot days that turn into chilly evenings. Visit Culinary.net to find more family recipe inspiration.
Zucchini Chicken Bake
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4-6
- 2 medium zucchinis
- 2-3 tomatoes
- 2 chicken breasts
- 1 tablespoon minced onion
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- avocado oil
- 1-1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- Heat oven to 375 F.
- Cut zucchinis, tomatoes and chicken into bite-sized pieces. Place in 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
- Sprinkle with minced onion, Italian seasoning and paprika then drizzle with avocado oil. Mix well with spoon.
- Cover with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Cover with foil and bake 40 minutes.
SOURCE:
EDIBLES
Add real flavor, simplicity to busy season meals
(Family Features) Make a smooth shift into the fall busy season with this Loaded Philly Cheesesteak Baked Potato. It takes a traditional side dish and delivers an easy meal full of flavor and nutrients from California dairy foods.
When life is busy, add this dish both kids and adults will love to your weekly meal-planning list. The real California sour cream, milk, butter and cheese offer real flavor, real protein, real simplicity and real convenience, plus they are made with sustainably sourced milk from dairy farm families. Look for the Real California Milk seal on your favorite dairy foods at the grocery store.
Find more recipes at realcaliforniamilk.com/recipes.
Loaded Philly Cheesesteak Baked Potato
Recipe courtesy of Real California Milk
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour, 11 minutes
Servings: 4
- 4 large russet potatoes, washed
- 1 cup Real California sour cream
- 1-2 tablespoons Real California whole milk
- 1/4 cup Real California unsalted butter, divided
- 1 small green bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1/2 small yellow onion, thinly sliced
- kosher salt, to taste
- freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 pound fresh shaved sirloin steak
- 2 cups shredded Real California provolone cheese
- Preheat oven to 425 F and line baking sheet with aluminum foil.
- Prick potatoes all over with fork. Bake until potatoes are tender and fork inserted easily comes out, 45 minutes-1 hour. Split tops of potatoes open with knife and fluff potato flesh with fork. Set aside.
- In small bowl, combine sour cream and milk, adding more milk as needed, until sour cream is pourable. Set aside.
- In large skillet or on griddle over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon butter. Add peppers and onions; cook until tender, 3-4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Transfer to plate and set aside.
- Clean skillet then melt remaining butter. Add steak and cook until fully cooked and lightly browned, 3-4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Return vegetables to skillet and toss to combine.
- Evenly top each potato with 1 tablespoon butter, steak mixture and cheese. Transfer to oven and bake until cheese is melted, 2-3 minutes. Drizzle with sour cream and serve.
SOURCE:
EDIBLES
Bacon cheeseburger popcorn a new tailgate winner
(Family Features) Cool air settling in and football games kicking off mean it’s time for tailgating, homegating and enjoying favorite snacks with your fellow fans.
Celebrate Popcorn Poppin’ Month this October with a combination of two favorite tailgate foods in this Bacon Cheeseburger Popcorn recipe. It calls for a mixture of spices that mimic the cheeseburger experience along with hearty bacon and ground beef for a filling snack that gets you ready for kickoff.
Made by combining cheese popcorn and dill pickle popcorn with hamburger and bacon, along with a dash of spices, it’s a perfect game day recipe worth tackling to indulge your family’s and friends’ taste buds and elevate your tailgate experience.
Find more ways to enhance your tailgate or homegate with easy, popcorn-fueled snacks at Popcorn.org.
Bacon Cheeseburger Popcorn
Recipe courtesy of The Popcorn Board
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 3
- 1 teaspoon mustard powder
- 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 6 slices bacon, diced
- 4 ounces ground beef
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1/3 cup popcorn kernels (unpopped)
- 3 tablespoons cheese powder
- 1 tablespoon dill pickle powder
- 1 green onion, thinly sliced
- In small bowl, whisk mustard powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. Set aside.
- In large skillet over medium-low heat, cook bacon and ground beef 8-10 minutes, or until fat renders and mixture is golden brown and crispy. Transfer to plate lined with paper towels to drain. Reserve 2 tablespoons bacon fat.
- In large, heavy-bottomed saucepan over high heat, combine vegetable oil and reserved bacon fat. Add popcorn kernels; stir to coat then spread in even layer. Cover with lid. Shaking saucepan, cook 2-4 minutes, or until popcorn starts to pop, then shake less frequently, at about 2-second intervals, until popping sounds have almost stopped. Remove from heat. Safely open lid.
- Transfer half the popcorn to large bowl and toss with cheese powder. Toss popcorn in saucepan with dill pickle powder; transfer to large bowl of cheese popcorn. Add bacon mixture and reserved seasoning; toss to combine.
- Garnish with green onion.
Tips: For beefy flavor, sprinkle popped popcorn with 1/4 teaspoon beef bouillon powder or steak spice, if desired.
For extra-cheesy popcorn, sprinkle popped popcorn with 1/2 cup shredded mild or sharp cheddar cheese.
SOURCE:
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
Show us something good8 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
Crime Stoppers7 years ago
ARRESTED Nov. 26 THROUGH A CRIME STOPPER’S TIP/Jessica Bishop sought by sheriff’s office