EDIBLES
Summer veggies meet fall flavor
(Family Features) When September arrives, it’s finally time to dust off those fall recipes. This Zucchini Chicken Bake is a perfect blend of summer veggies and warm, fall flavor, ideal for those hot days that turn into chilly evenings. Visit Culinary.net to find more family recipe inspiration.
Zucchini Chicken Bake
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4-6
- 2 medium zucchinis
- 2-3 tomatoes
- 2 chicken breasts
- 1 tablespoon minced onion
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- avocado oil
- 1-1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- Heat oven to 375 F.
- Cut zucchinis, tomatoes and chicken into bite-sized pieces. Place in 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
- Sprinkle with minced onion, Italian seasoning and paprika then drizzle with avocado oil. Mix well with spoon.
- Cover with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Cover with foil and bake 40 minutes.
Add real flavor, simplicity to busy season meals
(Family Features) Make a smooth shift into the fall busy season with this Loaded Philly Cheesesteak Baked Potato. It takes a traditional side dish and delivers an easy meal full of flavor and nutrients from California dairy foods.
When life is busy, add this dish both kids and adults will love to your weekly meal-planning list. The real California sour cream, milk, butter and cheese offer real flavor, real protein, real simplicity and real convenience, plus they are made with sustainably sourced milk from dairy farm families. Look for the Real California Milk seal on your favorite dairy foods at the grocery store.
Find more recipes at realcaliforniamilk.com/recipes.
Loaded Philly Cheesesteak Baked Potato
Recipe courtesy of Real California Milk
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour, 11 minutes
Servings: 4
- 4 large russet potatoes, washed
- 1 cup Real California sour cream
- 1-2 tablespoons Real California whole milk
- 1/4 cup Real California unsalted butter, divided
- 1 small green bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1/2 small yellow onion, thinly sliced
- kosher salt, to taste
- freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 pound fresh shaved sirloin steak
- 2 cups shredded Real California provolone cheese
- Preheat oven to 425 F and line baking sheet with aluminum foil.
- Prick potatoes all over with fork. Bake until potatoes are tender and fork inserted easily comes out, 45 minutes-1 hour. Split tops of potatoes open with knife and fluff potato flesh with fork. Set aside.
- In small bowl, combine sour cream and milk, adding more milk as needed, until sour cream is pourable. Set aside.
- In large skillet or on griddle over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon butter. Add peppers and onions; cook until tender, 3-4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Transfer to plate and set aside.
- Clean skillet then melt remaining butter. Add steak and cook until fully cooked and lightly browned, 3-4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Return vegetables to skillet and toss to combine.
- Evenly top each potato with 1 tablespoon butter, steak mixture and cheese. Transfer to oven and bake until cheese is melted, 2-3 minutes. Drizzle with sour cream and serve.
Bacon cheeseburger popcorn a new tailgate winner
(Family Features) Cool air settling in and football games kicking off mean it’s time for tailgating, homegating and enjoying favorite snacks with your fellow fans.
Celebrate Popcorn Poppin’ Month this October with a combination of two favorite tailgate foods in this Bacon Cheeseburger Popcorn recipe. It calls for a mixture of spices that mimic the cheeseburger experience along with hearty bacon and ground beef for a filling snack that gets you ready for kickoff.
Made by combining cheese popcorn and dill pickle popcorn with hamburger and bacon, along with a dash of spices, it’s a perfect game day recipe worth tackling to indulge your family’s and friends’ taste buds and elevate your tailgate experience.
Find more ways to enhance your tailgate or homegate with easy, popcorn-fueled snacks at Popcorn.org.
Bacon Cheeseburger Popcorn
Recipe courtesy of The Popcorn Board
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 3
- 1 teaspoon mustard powder
- 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 6 slices bacon, diced
- 4 ounces ground beef
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1/3 cup popcorn kernels (unpopped)
- 3 tablespoons cheese powder
- 1 tablespoon dill pickle powder
- 1 green onion, thinly sliced
- In small bowl, whisk mustard powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. Set aside.
- In large skillet over medium-low heat, cook bacon and ground beef 8-10 minutes, or until fat renders and mixture is golden brown and crispy. Transfer to plate lined with paper towels to drain. Reserve 2 tablespoons bacon fat.
- In large, heavy-bottomed saucepan over high heat, combine vegetable oil and reserved bacon fat. Add popcorn kernels; stir to coat then spread in even layer. Cover with lid. Shaking saucepan, cook 2-4 minutes, or until popcorn starts to pop, then shake less frequently, at about 2-second intervals, until popping sounds have almost stopped. Remove from heat. Safely open lid.
- Transfer half the popcorn to large bowl and toss with cheese powder. Toss popcorn in saucepan with dill pickle powder; transfer to large bowl of cheese popcorn. Add bacon mixture and reserved seasoning; toss to combine.
- Garnish with green onion.
Tips: For beefy flavor, sprinkle popped popcorn with 1/4 teaspoon beef bouillon powder or steak spice, if desired.
For extra-cheesy popcorn, sprinkle popped popcorn with 1/2 cup shredded mild or sharp cheddar cheese.
Easy tailgate foods that don’t need cooking
(Family Features) Tailgating season is in full swing, but not everyone has time (or space) to fire up a grill before kickoff. Whether you ’re hosting friends in your driveway, tailgating without a truck or trying to simplify game-day prep, you ’re not alone.
According to Paul Zahn, entertaining expert, fall is the perfect time to rethink the traditional tailgate menu.
“You don ’t need a grill to impress your guests – you just need the right mix of crowd-pleasers, portability and no-fuss presentation,” Zahn said. “It ’s all about creating a vibe that feels fun and elevated, without requiring hours in the kitchen.”
The makers of Hormel Gatherings products – known for their ready-to-serve party trays loaded with premium meats, cheeses and crackers – tapped Zahn to share his five go-to tips for building a no-cook tailgate spread that scores big.
1. Lean Into Local Favorites
“I love anchoring my events with a theme and what better way to celebrate your team than creating food and drinks that pay homage to them and their states,” Zahn said. “I’m talking hometown eats with a twist.”
For instance, Virginia ham fans can stack mild cheddar and honey ham between two crispy crackers, hit it with mustard and boom: instant ham-and-cheese bite. Bonus points for pairing with a local brew.
2. Make It Portable and Shareable
“No one wants to juggle a plate and a beer,” Zahn said. “Think grab-and-go.”
He loads up Hormel Gatherings trays and gets creative: caprese skewers with tomato, basil, mozzarella and salami, or “jar-cuterie” – mini jars layered with meats, cheeses and crackers. It’s a creative way to serve charcuterie without the mess, and guests love the grab-and-go convenience.
3. Sweeten the Deal
“A sweet treat always buttons up your tailgating fun so dessert is a must-have,” Zahn said, “but keep it bite-size.”
His go-to is mini doughnuts in football-themed cups with whipped cream and team-colored sprinkles. Or go seasonal with apple cider doughnuts, pumpkin cookies or mini pies.
4. Don ’t Forget the Bevs
“I love creating signature cocktails for events but no one wants to be mixing and muddling drinks when tailgating with friends,” Zahn said. “Make your cocktails the night before so you can actually enjoy the party.”
He preps mason jars of team-themed drinks (a Bloody Mary if your colors are red and black) and loads them in a cooler with sparkling waters, canned cocktails and local beers.
5. Go Big on Chips and Dips
“Dips are a no-cook crowd-pleaser, and they’re perfect for tailgating,” Zahn said.
He serves guac, hummus and buffalo ranch with tortilla chips, pretzels and veggie sticks in single-serve disposable cups – no double-dipping, no mess.
Tailgating without a grill doesn ’t mean compromising on flavor or fun. With the right no-cook lineup – and a few strategic shortcuts – anyone can host a winning party this season.
For more ideas, visit HormelGatherings.com.
