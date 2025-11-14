BISD Trustees meet on Nov. 17

Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will reorganize themselves following the recent election when they meet at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 17.

While two incumbents were returned to the board, after the oath of office is given to Kent Dosch and Jeff Jackson, officers will be elected.

In information and discussion, Superintendent Donna Hale will report on the junior high door audit which it passed. Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris will report on House Bill 3 board goals, followed by administrator and finance director monthly reports.

Action items include approval of the 2024-25 annual financial and compliance report, plus review of the board of trustee operating procedures. Texas Association of School board policy updates in legal and local will be examined.

Trustees will cast their votes for the Montague County Tax Appraisal District Board of Directors, approve the 2025 tax roll totals and discuss updating local policies for registered sex offenders on campuses and district properties. The board also will consider action on public access to Moses Johnson Lake located next to the high school.

A closed session also is planned, but no specific topic is listed other than what is allowed by the law.