Boil water notice issued

The Bowie City Council will reorganize itself after canvassing Nov. 4 election votes at the 6 p.m. Nov. 18 meeting.

Once votes are reviewed the oath of office will be given to three council members and the mayor. A mayor pro tem will then be selected.

In new business, staff from Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins & Mott LLP will make a presentation on the resale of properties at 802 E. Clay and 406 W. Nelson. These properties were struck off in the sheriff’s sale and then other entities accepted a bid when they were not sold on the courthouse steps.

Other new items include approval of the 2025 tax roll, cast votes for directors on the Montague County Tax Appraisal Board of Directors and an ordinance related to stop signs at the intersection of Smythe and Montague Streets.

The city manager will report on the transformer project and Smythe Street construction.