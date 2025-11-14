NEWS
Truck turns over dumping feed on highway
This tractor-trailer rig turned over Monday morning as it made the turn at the intersection of the service road at State Highway 59 and U.S. 287 service road. The trailer emptied out a load of “sweet feed” along the highway. The roadway was closed for a period of time as the accident was cleaned up. The driver was not injured. (Photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Boil water notice issued
A BOIL WATER NOTICE is in effect for the area between Wise St, Tarrant St, Mill St, & Raymond Street until Nov 18. If you need bottled water, please call Emergency Management at (940) 977-4941.
NEWS
Check washing scheme steals money from accounts
Bowie Police and Montague County Sheriff investigators are looking into a series of “check washing” incidents where local residents lost money when their checks were stolen and revised.
Police Chief Guy Green explained check washing scams involve changing the payee names and often the dollar amounts on checks and fraudulently depositing them.
According to the U.S. Postal Inspector occasionally, these checks are stolen from mailboxes and washed in chemicals to remove the ink. Some scammers will even use copiers or scanners to print fake copies of a check. Postal Inspectors recover more than $1 billion in counterfeit checks and money orders every year.
Bowie police received three complaints during the past week, while the sheriff’s office has one case during the past week.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Bowie Council to meet Nov. 18
The Bowie City Council will reorganize itself after canvassing Nov. 4 election votes at the 6 p.m. Nov. 18 meeting.
Once votes are reviewed the oath of office will be given to three council members and the mayor. A mayor pro tem will then be selected.
In new business, staff from Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins & Mott LLP will make a presentation on the resale of properties at 802 E. Clay and 406 W. Nelson. These properties were struck off in the sheriff’s sale and then other entities accepted a bid when they were not sold on the courthouse steps.
Other new items include approval of the 2025 tax roll, cast votes for directors on the Montague County Tax Appraisal Board of Directors and an ordinance related to stop signs at the intersection of Smythe and Montague Streets.
The city manager will report on the transformer project and Smythe Street construction.
