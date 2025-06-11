Bowie VB falls to Peaster in bi-district

In the playoffs, being consistent is even more important than the regular season.

Bowie’s consistency ebbed and flowed Oct. 30 in its bi-district volleyball matchup with Peaster. The Lady ‘Hounds were able to capitalize on that and wound up knocking the Lady Rabbits out of the postseason with a 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-19) win at Graham High School.

Bowie Coach Ashley Sanders said her squad never completely got on track.

“When you get to this level, into the postseason, you have to find the rhythm and that consistency and Peaster definitely had that,” Sanders said. “We struggled to find our consistency. We had our moments where we tied together some really good plays.”

