Lady Eagles V-Ball loses to Crowell, 3-0

Bellevue, in its first volleyball playoff game in school history, gave it a solid shot Saturday against Crowell but a powerful front court enabled the Lady ‘Cats to move on in the Class A playoffs with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-18) win over the Lady Eagles.

Bellevue Coach Jamie Hickey was proud of her squad’s effort.

“We played how I expected for a team to play in their first ever playoff game,” Hickey said following the match at Iowa Park High. “Definitely some areas were noticed that need some work, but lots of room for growth and to build.”

