Lady Eagles V-Ball loses to Crowell, 3-0
Bellevue, in its first volleyball playoff game in school history, gave it a solid shot Saturday against Crowell but a powerful front court enabled the Lady ‘Cats to move on in the Class A playoffs with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-18) win over the Lady Eagles.
Bellevue Coach Jamie Hickey was proud of her squad’s effort.
“We played how I expected for a team to play in their first ever playoff game,” Hickey said following the match at Iowa Park High. “Definitely some areas were noticed that need some work, but lots of room for growth and to build.”
Nocona wins, Forestburg falls in VB playoffs
Nocona and Forestburg had differing results to the starts of their volleyball playoffs Oct. 30.
No.7 in Class 2A Nocona opened with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-11 win over Quanah. Ava Johnson, who recorded her 1,000th kill earlier in the week, led the way with 15 kills. She added 10 digs and two blocks.
Sy Parker added seven kills and two blocks. Maddyn Bowles had four kills and served up two aces while Aubrie Kabisch had three kills and had 10 digs. Aubree Kleinhans led the way with 11 digs and also in aces with five. Kasi Castro had eight assists and served three aces. Jolie Rose had 17 assists and six digs.
Bowie VB falls to Peaster in bi-district
In the playoffs, being consistent is even more important than the regular season.
Bowie’s consistency ebbed and flowed Oct. 30 in its bi-district volleyball matchup with Peaster. The Lady ‘Hounds were able to capitalize on that and wound up knocking the Lady Rabbits out of the postseason with a 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-19) win at Graham High School.
Bowie Coach Ashley Sanders said her squad never completely got on track.
“When you get to this level, into the postseason, you have to find the rhythm and that consistency and Peaster definitely had that,” Sanders said. “We struggled to find our consistency. We had our moments where we tied together some really good plays.”
Saint Jo FB wins, Nocona, Gold-Burg fall
Saint Jo continued its roll through District 10-A Division I while Nocona and Gold-Burg took losses on the chin Friday night.
Brief summaries of all three games followed.
Saint Jo 70, Campbell 20
The Panthers went to 8-1 on the year and 3-0 in district with the Senior Night win.
