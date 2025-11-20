County races gain two contested offices

With a little more than two weeks left for filing in the Texas party primaries, Montague County so far will have two contested races as of Nov. 18.

Filing for the March 3 primaries began on Nov. 8 and will continue through Dec. 8. Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Gillespie said on that final day she will be set up in the county courthouse annex from 4 to 6 p.m. for any latecomers to the election.

While this is not a presidential election year, there will still be many national and state races on the ballot. Winners of the party primaries will then battle it out in the general election in November.

In Montague County there are eight offices that will be up for elections: County judge, county clerk, treasurer, commissioner two, commissioner four, 97th district clerk and justice of the peace officers one and two. There is no organized Democratic Party in Montague County so all of the local candidates have filed with the Republican Party, which has been the norm for several years.

During the first two weeks of filing, races for justice of the peace two and precinct two commissioner have arisen. James Gamblin, is challenging Precinct Two Commissioner Mike Mayfield who seeks a third term. Both men are from Bowie.

In justice of the peace two race, Bowie attorney Lanhom Odom is running along with Glen Neff, also of Bowie. Neff has a military and law enforcement background and is a minister. JP Jack Pigg has not announced if he plans on running.

