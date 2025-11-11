OBITUARIES
Danny Buck
February 16, 1948 – October 29, 2025
NOCONA – Danny Buck, 77, died on Oct. 29, 2025 in Wichita Falls, TX.
Visitation was from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
The funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Nov. 13 at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas.
He was born on Feb. 16, 1948, in Levelland. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he built a successful career as an insurance salesman and later as a self-employed businessman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and one brother.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Buck, children, Melissa Tolosa, Shawn Buck and Lauryn Taylor; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and brothers, John and Edwin Buck.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
OBITUARIES
Paula Ann (Byrom) Gilliland
May 16, 1938 – November 5, 2025
CANYON – Paula Ann (Byrom) Gilliland, 87, passed on Nov. 5, 2025.
The service for Paula was at 10 a.m. on Nov. 7 at Brooks Funeral Chapel in Canyon. Graveside service was at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Archer City Cemetery in Archer City.
Paula was born on May 16, 1938, in Archer City to parents Cecil Mart Byrom and Opal Faye Edge Byrom. Paula grew up in Montague County, attending school in Stoneburg before moving to Bowie for all four years at high school. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1956, maintaining friendships with many of her classmates throughout their lives. Paula then attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls before earning her bachelor’s degree in education at Baylor University in 1970.
Paula met the love of her life, Edward Gilliland at Bowie HS. The two were classmates, being matched up by their best friends Paul Martin and Nell Hoffman Martin. They married on Jan. 25, 1958 in Bowie with Paul and Nell serving as bestman and matron of honor. They were married 58 years at the time of Ed’s passing on Dec. 28, 2016.
Paula and Ed were especially proud Bowie Jackrabbits and attended many class reunions in Bowie, enjoying each opportunity to visit with friends. Of special note, Nell Hoffman Martin was Paula’s best friend since they were two months old and stayed best friends until Nell’s passing in 2024.
Paula taught elementary school in Childress, Follett, Waka, Lefors and Petrolia for a total of 29 years. She loved her students and kept all pictures given to her by students, often writing their name, school and year on the back of the picture.
The Gillilands loved to travel, taking multiple cross country road trips and special trips to Alaska and Hawaii. They took many of those trips with Travis and Carol Gilliland around the country.
Paula was a member of Bell Avenue Church of Christ in Amarillo and loved her church family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Cecil (Sonny) Byrom and Billy (Dale) Byrom, and husband, Ed.
Paula and Ed are survived by their three children and their spouses, Mark (Kaye), Canyon, Tim (Laurie), Canyon, and Rebekah (Dan) Buis, Niceville, FL; eight grandchildren, Tyler, Travis, Elizabeth, Ben, Megan, Sarah, Jake and Alyssa; two great-grandchildren, Addison and Samuel; and several nieces and nephews.
Mom lived her final years at Conner Court Assisted Living facility in Canyon. The family sends their love and thanks for the special care given by all the good people at Conner Court.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Bell Avenue Church of Christ, 1600 Bell St. Amarillo, TX 79106.
OBITUARIES
Kristi Kay Beck
August 26, 1970 – November 3, 2025
GRAHAM – Kristi Kay Beck, 55, died on Nov. 3, 2025 in Wichita Falls, TX.
A visitation was at 1 p.m. on Nov. 10 until service time at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. A graveside service followed at 2 p.m. at Nocona Cemetery officiated by Jonathan Brown and Pastor Chuck Hittle.
She was born on Aug. 26, 1970 in Nocona to Raymond and Linda Frost. She worked for Beyond Faith Home Health which later became Beyond Faith Hospice. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona.
She is survived by her parents, Raymond and Linda Frost, Spanish Fort; daughters, Kali Beck and Hanna Farmer, of Graham; sister, Kathy Kuryla of Nashville, TN (husband Pete), brother, Lee Frost of Henrietta, TX (wife Tara), grandson, Waylon Farmer, and nephews Blaine and Caden Frost.
Memorial donations may be made to American Lung Assn. or Lucky Paws Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 595, Nocona, TX 76255.
OBITUARIES
Jack Lee Stark
August 28, 1959 – November 1, 2025
BOWIE – Jack Lee Stark, 66, went home to be with our Lord on Nov. 1, 2025, in Fort Worth, TX.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Bowie with Pastor Justin Harris officiating.
Burial followd at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Jack was born on Aug. 28, 1959, in Jacksboro to Thermon and Billie (Smith) Stark. Jack lived a life full of hard work, laughter and love. He spent most of his career in the oilfield industry, working for companies such as A-1 Well Service, Waco Tank Trucks, Energy Service Company, S&V Well Service, Bowie Industry and Bowie Independent School District. Jack was also an entrepreneur at heart, proudly owning and operating Stark Tank Trucks, Stark Roustabout Service, JL&R Pump Trucks and offering private consulting.
Jack was more than his work; he was a man who loved deeply and gave generously. He cherished time with his family and friends, whether hunting, fishing, golfing, playing tennis, cooking or traveling. Jack was famous for his crab and shrimp boils and his mouthwatering ribs, always bringing people together around the table. He took great pride in his home and property, making sure everything was in pristine condition.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Thermon and Billie Stark.
He leaves behind a legacy of love through his children, Mendy Jones and husband Ben; Justin Stark and wife Jenn; Stacey Simpson and husband Nick; and Sheldyn Stark and husband BJ; along with seven treasured grandchildren, Kaydee, Conner, Tucker, Jax, Lincoln, Maverick and Noah. Jack is also survived by Stacey Stark, who lovingly cared for him until the end, five siblings, Jim Stark and wife Carla, Brenda Makings and husband Jim, Larry Stark and wife Cindy, Ralph Stark and wife Jeanie, and Judy Parker and husband Randy; and many dear friends and extended family who will miss his warmth and humor.
Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Jack to the Lighthouse Youth Group.
