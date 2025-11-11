Kristi Kay Beck



May 16, 1938 – November 5, 2025

CANYON – Paula Ann (Byrom) Gilliland, 87, passed on Nov. 5, 2025.

The service for Paula was at 10 a.m. on Nov. 7 at Brooks Funeral Chapel in Canyon. Graveside service was at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Archer City Cemetery in Archer City.

Paula was born on May 16, 1938, in Archer City to parents Cecil Mart Byrom and Opal Faye Edge Byrom. Paula grew up in Montague County, attending school in Stoneburg before moving to Bowie for all four years at high school. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1956, maintaining friendships with many of her classmates throughout their lives. Paula then attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls before earning her bachelor’s degree in education at Baylor University in 1970.

Paula met the love of her life, Edward Gilliland at Bowie HS. The two were classmates, being matched up by their best friends Paul Martin and Nell Hoffman Martin. They married on Jan. 25, 1958 in Bowie with Paul and Nell serving as bestman and matron of honor. They were married 58 years at the time of Ed’s passing on Dec. 28, 2016.

Paula and Ed were especially proud Bowie Jackrabbits and attended many class reunions in Bowie, enjoying each opportunity to visit with friends. Of special note, Nell Hoffman Martin was Paula’s best friend since they were two months old and stayed best friends until Nell’s passing in 2024.

Paula taught elementary school in Childress, Follett, Waka, Lefors and Petrolia for a total of 29 years. She loved her students and kept all pictures given to her by students, often writing their name, school and year on the back of the picture.

The Gillilands loved to travel, taking multiple cross country road trips and special trips to Alaska and Hawaii. They took many of those trips with Travis and Carol Gilliland around the country.

Paula was a member of Bell Avenue Church of Christ in Amarillo and loved her church family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Cecil (Sonny) Byrom and Billy (Dale) Byrom, and husband, Ed.

Paula and Ed are survived by their three children and their spouses, Mark (Kaye), Canyon, Tim (Laurie), Canyon, and Rebekah (Dan) Buis, Niceville, FL; eight grandchildren, Tyler, Travis, Elizabeth, Ben, Megan, Sarah, Jake and Alyssa; two great-grandchildren, Addison and Samuel; and several nieces and nephews.

Mom lived her final years at Conner Court Assisted Living facility in Canyon. The family sends their love and thanks for the special care given by all the good people at Conner Court.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Bell Avenue Church of Christ, 1600 Bell St. Amarillo, TX 79106.

