Fantasy of Light Christmas Festival prepares to make joyful noise on Dec. 5-6

Bowie Community Development invites everyone to “Make a Joyful Noise,” as it welcomes the Christmas season with a weekend of activities Dec. 5-6 during the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival.

Theme for this year’s festival is “Make a Joyful Noise Songs of Christmas,” which opens up a variety of wonderful holiday theme float and decoration opportunities.

Things get underway the evening of Dec. 5 with the holiday Sip & Stroll With Me,” from 5-8 p.m. throughout downtown Bowie. There will be live music, holiday shopping, a photo booth and more.

Guests may purchase a wristband and receive a glass for $15, or past guests can use a previous glass. Strollers can visit 25 participating stores who will welcome them with sales, snacks and a Christmas cocktail or beverage. Grab your girlfriends or family to enjoy an evening out visiting local merchants.

Dec. 6 starts early at Pancakes with Santa from 7 to 10 a.m. at the city fire hall. Families can enjoy free breakfast, visit with Santa for a photo and make a toy drive donation. It is hosted by the city fire department.

