NEWS
Mayor, new councilors take oath of office
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Newly elected members of the Bowie City Council took the oath of office this week and began a new term of service for the group.
At its Tuesday night meeting, Mayor Gaylynn Burris began her third and final term of office, allowed by the city charter. Boyd Hulstine is the newest member stepping into place two , replacing Donna Ashley who did not run for another term.
Returning Councilors Stephanie Post, place three and Brent Shaw, place one took their seats after the oath. Shaw was selected to return to mayor protem. Ashley was presented with a Bowie Knife plaque for her service.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Top photo – Mayor Gaylynn Burris received the oath of office from City Secretary Sandy Page. (Photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Fantasy of Light Christmas Festival prepares to make joyful noise on Dec. 5-6
Bowie Community Development invites everyone to “Make a Joyful Noise,” as it welcomes the Christmas season with a weekend of activities Dec. 5-6 during the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival.
Theme for this year’s festival is “Make a Joyful Noise Songs of Christmas,” which opens up a variety of wonderful holiday theme float and decoration opportunities.
Things get underway the evening of Dec. 5 with the holiday Sip & Stroll With Me,” from 5-8 p.m. throughout downtown Bowie. There will be live music, holiday shopping, a photo booth and more.
Guests may purchase a wristband and receive a glass for $15, or past guests can use a previous glass. Strollers can visit 25 participating stores who will welcome them with sales, snacks and a Christmas cocktail or beverage. Grab your girlfriends or family to enjoy an evening out visiting local merchants.
Dec. 6 starts early at Pancakes with Santa from 7 to 10 a.m. at the city fire hall. Families can enjoy free breakfast, visit with Santa for a photo and make a toy drive donation. It is hosted by the city fire department.
Read the full schedule of activities in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Holiday shopping guide kicks off the season
Get a jump start on Christmas shopping. See the holiday shopper’s guide in today’s edition. Also find information on Shop Small Saturday.
NEWS
Water plant basis drained, gear box pulled
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
A 92-ton crane arrived at the City of Bowie water treatment plant Nov. 18 to pull a gear box from one of the four units in the clarifying basins.
The heavy equipment made quick work moving the 6,500-pound gear box located on top of the rakes that move in the bottom of the basins moving material as the water is cleared. This will be the first in a series of rehabilitation for the treatment plant updating original equipment at the 32-year-old facility.
City Manager Bert Cunningham said this work was put into the budget last year and it is quite expensive running $248,000 for two gearboxes.
The water plant fully operates with four clarifying basins running.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
