Mayor, new councilors take oath of office

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Newly elected members of the Bowie City Council took the oath of office this week and began a new term of service for the group.

At its Tuesday night meeting, Mayor Gaylynn Burris began her third and final term of office, allowed by the city charter. Boyd Hulstine is the newest member stepping into place two , replacing Donna Ashley who did not run for another term.

Returning Councilors Stephanie Post, place three and Brent Shaw, place one took their seats after the oath. Shaw was selected to return to mayor protem. Ashley was presented with a Bowie Knife plaque for her service.

Top photo – Mayor Gaylynn Burris received the oath of office from City Secretary Sandy Page. (Photo by Barbara Green)

New councilor Boyd Hulstine received the oath from Mayor Burris.

Brent Shaw received the oath of office as a city council member from the mayor.