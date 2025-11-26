Water plant basis drained, gear box pulled

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

A 92-ton crane arrived at the City of Bowie water treatment plant Nov. 18 to pull a gear box from one of the four units in the clarifying basins.

The heavy equipment made quick work moving the 6,500-pound gear box located on top of the rakes that move in the bottom of the basins moving material as the water is cleared. This will be the first in a series of rehabilitation for the treatment plant updating original equipment at the 32-year-old facility.

City Manager Bert Cunningham said this work was put into the budget last year and it is quite expensive running $248,000 for two gearboxes.

The water plant fully operates with four clarifying basins running.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.