Nocona wins, Forestburg falls in VB playoffs

Nocona and Forestburg had differing results to the starts of their volleyball playoffs Oct. 30.

No.7 in Class 2A Nocona opened with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-11 win over Quanah. Ava Johnson, who recorded her 1,000th kill earlier in the week, led the way with 15 kills. She added 10 digs and two blocks.

Sy Parker added seven kills and two blocks. Maddyn Bowles had four kills and served up two aces while Aubrie Kabisch had three kills and had 10 digs. Aubree Kleinhans led the way with 11 digs and also in aces with five. Kasi Castro had eight assists and served three aces. Jolie Rose had 17 assists and six digs.

