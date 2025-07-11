COUNTY LIFE
Saint Jo City Council receives new members Nov. 13
Members of the Saint Jo City Council will give the oath of office to newly elected aldermen when they meet at 6 p.m. on Nov. 13.
The oath of office will be given to Aldermen John Dunn, new to the panel and returning councilors Michael Dennis and Martha Vite. The council also will make necessary changes to city accounts and financial adding the recently appointed mayor Colton Thomas and Mayor protem Michael Dennis to the signatories.
Other action items on the agenda include: Approve a final plat for lots 608 facing West Williams to Mill Street; approve the 2025 tax roll; cast votes for Montague County Tax Appraisal District Board; consider building permit request for 405 W. Howell and approve minutes and monthly financials.
COUNTY LIFE
Get your Santa letter in soon
You might think it is too early to start thinking about writing your letter to Santa Claus, but it will be here before you know it.
The Bowie News elves invite all youngsters to submit their letter to St. Nick by Dec. 3, and they will be published in the Dec. 18 Christmas greetings edition of The Bowie News.
Forms are available to pick up at the News office at 200 Walnut and also print one out off the webpage at bowienewsonline.com. Kiddos also are welcome to create their own letter.
Santa’s mailbox is already set up in front of the News office and ready to take your letters. And don’t worry, the staff will get all the letters packaged up and express mailed to the North Pole.
Print the santa letter form out at home or work, or create your own.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona Council to receive new members Wednesday
The regular meeting of the Nocona City Council will be at 5 p.m. on Nov. 12 in council chambers.
Councilors will canvass votes from the Nov. 4 general election, followed by administering the oath of office to new mayor Christopher Nunneley, and Councilors Robert Fuller and Matthew Fenoglio.
Recognition also will be presented to retiring mayor Robert Fenoglio and Council member Donnie Davis.
With Nunneley winning the mayor’s post the council also will have to consider appointing someone to fill out the remainder of his council term until November 2026.
Items on the workshop agenda will include casting votes for the Montague County Tax Appraisal District Board members, approving the 2025 tax roll, set a special meeting between Dec. 15-19 to award the grant bid to an engineer, approve designated bank account signatories and discuss a kid’s painting windows and mural contest and awarding prizes for the USA 250th anniversary celebration.
COUNTY LIFE
Veterans Day activities readied
Montague County will celebrate Veteran’s Day will many activities in the days leading up to Nov. 11.
Nocona VFD Post 8558 will host a Veteran’s Day parade and other festivities from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 at The V, 100 Baylor in Nocona.
The parade opens the day at The V traveling east on Willow Street, turning north on Clay then west on Walnut before turning back on Baylor returning to the VFW Post.
There also will be a kid’s zone with a bounce house, food an more. This event is being hosted to raise awareness of veteran’s needs in this area and foster a sense of community providing emergency emergency funds for traveling, stranded veterans, assistance for medical needs, emergency home repairs, honor guards for funerals services for local veterans and raise veteran suicide prevention awareness.
The staff of the Montague County Veteran’s Service office will host is annual Veteran’s Day program at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the courthouse annex. Members of the community and veterans are encouraged to attend. The Nocona American Legion Post 220 will be hosting a lunch after the program.
Bowie High School staff and students invite the community and all veterans to attend its program at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Local veterans will be recognized and are invited to register on the high school Facebook page or prior to the event in the main gym.
