Saint Jo City Council receives new members Nov. 13

Members of the Saint Jo City Council will give the oath of office to newly elected aldermen when they meet at 6 p.m. on Nov. 13.

The oath of office will be given to Aldermen John Dunn, new to the panel and returning councilors Michael Dennis and Martha Vite. The council also will make necessary changes to city accounts and financial adding the recently appointed mayor Colton Thomas and Mayor protem Michael Dennis to the signatories.

Other action items on the agenda include: Approve a final plat for lots 608 facing West Williams to Mill Street; approve the 2025 tax roll; cast votes for Montague County Tax Appraisal District Board; consider building permit request for 405 W. Howell and approve minutes and monthly financials.