Veterans Day activities readied

Montague County will celebrate Veteran’s Day will many activities in the days leading up to Nov. 11.

Nocona VFD Post 8558 will host a Veteran’s Day parade and other festivities from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 at The V, 100 Baylor in Nocona.

The parade opens the day at The V traveling east on Willow Street, turning north on Clay then west on Walnut before turning back on Baylor returning to the VFW Post.

There also will be a kid’s zone with a bounce house, food an more. This event is being hosted to raise awareness of veteran’s needs in this area and foster a sense of community providing emergency emergency funds for traveling, stranded veterans, assistance for medical needs, emergency home repairs, honor guards for funerals services for local veterans and raise veteran suicide prevention awareness.

The staff of the Montague County Veteran’s Service office will host is annual Veteran’s Day program at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the courthouse annex. Members of the community and veterans are encouraged to attend. The Nocona American Legion Post 220 will be hosting a lunch after the program.

Bowie High School staff and students invite the community and all veterans to attend its program at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Local veterans will be recognized and are invited to register on the high school Facebook page or prior to the event in the main gym.