Veterans Day activities readied
Montague County will celebrate Veteran’s Day will many activities in the days leading up to Nov. 11.
Nocona VFD Post 8558 will host a Veteran’s Day parade and other festivities from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 at The V, 100 Baylor in Nocona.
The parade opens the day at The V traveling east on Willow Street, turning north on Clay then west on Walnut before turning back on Baylor returning to the VFW Post.
There also will be a kid’s zone with a bounce house, food an more. This event is being hosted to raise awareness of veteran’s needs in this area and foster a sense of community providing emergency emergency funds for traveling, stranded veterans, assistance for medical needs, emergency home repairs, honor guards for funerals services for local veterans and raise veteran suicide prevention awareness.
The staff of the Montague County Veteran’s Service office will host is annual Veteran’s Day program at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the courthouse annex. Members of the community and veterans are encouraged to attend. The Nocona American Legion Post 220 will be hosting a lunch after the program.
Bowie High School staff and students invite the community and all veterans to attend its program at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Local veterans will be recognized and are invited to register on the high school Facebook page or prior to the event in the main gym.
Nocona mayor says it’s time for new blood
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Robert Fenoglio has been serving the City of Nocona for the past 28 years, first as a councilman and for the last 18 years as mayor.
As the time came to file for the Nov. 4 elections, the longtime mayor decided it was time to get some “new blood” on the council as he left the field wide open without his filing.
“It doesn’t matter what it is, any organization goes to hell if you don’t get young blood in. I have seen it too many times, it’s time for young people to take over, it never hurts to have that,” said the mayor.
His last meeting will be Nov. 11 and the city has plans for a reception for the outgoing mayor from 4-7 p.m. on Nov. 6 in the H.J. Justin Community Room.
Read the full feature in the Thursday Bowie News.
Photo- Robert Fenoglio at work at his restaurant in Nocona. (Photo by Anna Criswell)
Bowie Senior Center Calendar of dining, activities
The staff of the Bowie Senior Citizens Center released the November dining room and activity calendars.
For a dining room reservation call 872-4500 by 10 a.m. Lunch served at noon suggested donation for those under $60 is $0 and 65-plus, $5.
Dining room menus
Nov. 6 – Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, roll and vanilla pudding.
Nov. 7 – Baked fish, seasoned rice, fried okra, cornbread and peanut butter cookie.
Nov. 10 – Chicken a’la king, rice, squash medley, salad, roll and chocolate chip cookie.
Nov. 11 – Vegetable beef stew, brussel sprouts, cornbread, tossed salad and rice pudding.
Nov. 12 – Turkey and dressing, sweep potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin dessert.
Nov. 13 – Smoke sausage, baked potato with sour cream, blackeyed peas, cornbread and orange pineapple cup.
Nov. 14 – Fish Scandia, potatoes, pea, cornbread and peach shortcake.
Nov. 17 – Barbecue chicken, mac and cheese, zucchini, cornbread and apple cobbler.
Nov. 18 – Beef tips/gravy, buttered potatoes, green beans, roll and fruit cup.
Nov. 19 Lasagna, broccoli, tossed salad, garlic bread and brownie.
Nov. 20 – Chicken strips/gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, wheat roll and cookie.
Nov. 21 – Fried fish filet, pinto beans, cole slaw, hush puppies and lemon parfait.
Nov. 24 – Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, roll and strawberry cake.
Nov. 25 – Ham and beans, cornbread, turnip greens and country apple crisp.
Nov. 26 – Chicken on a bun, tomato/lettuce, vegetable soup, french fried and banana cake.
Nov. 27-28- Closed for Thanksgiving.
Activity calendar
Nov. 7 – 8 a.m., mat yoga, 12:30 p.m., health fair and 1 p.m., crochet group.
Nov. 10 – 10 a.m., chair yoga and board meeting.
Nov. 11 – Bingo after lunch
Nov. 12 – 11 a.m., Tea with Kenli, noon, grieving lunch group and Thanksgiving meal.
Nov. 13 – 11 a.m., Medicare 101 with Barry and noon, Lions Club.
Nov. 14 – 8 a.m., mat yoga, 11:30 a.m. blood pressure check.
Nov. 17 – 10 a.m., community quilters.
Nov. 18 – Bingo after lunch
Nov. 20 – 11:30 a.m., Blood pressure checks.
Nov. 21 – 8 a.m., mat yoga and dairy day.
Nov. 24 – 10 a.m., chair yoga.
Nov. 25 – 12:45 p.m. bingo
Nov. 27-28 – Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.
Nocona Senior Center dining, activity calendars
The staff of the Nocona Senior Citizens Center (Carpenter Shop) has released the November dining room and activities calendars.
To make dining room reservations call by 10:30 a.m. at 825-3148, leave a message if no answer.
Dining room menus
Nov. 6 – Chicken salad sandwiches, chips and dessert.
Nov. 7 – Fried fish, beans, hush puppies, cole slaw and dessert.
Nov. 10 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, veggie and dessert.
Nov. 11 – Chicken spaghetti, salad, breadsticks, and dessert.
Nov. 12 – Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, veggie and dessert.
Nov. 13 – Beef tips, mashed potatoes, veggie and dessert.
Nov. 14 – Fried fish, beans, hush puppies, cole slaw and dessert.
Nov. 17 – Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes, veggie and dessert.
Nov. 18 – Taco salad, chips, dessert.
Nov. 19 – Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, veggie dessert.
Nov. 20 – Thanksgiving dinner.
Nov. 21 – Fried fish, beans, hush puppies, cole slaw and dessert.
Nov. 24 – Riblets, veggies and dessert.
Nov. 25 – Cowboy stew, cornbread and dessert.
Nov. 26 – Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, veggie and dessert.
Nov. 27 – Closed for Thanksgiving.
Nov. 28 – Closed for Thanksgiving.
Activity calendar
Nov. 6 – 10 a.m. painting, 2 p.m. Don McLaughlin, drawing class charcoal pencil.
Nov. 7 – 9 a.m., bingo and Hand & Foot, 9:30 a.m., 42.
Nov. 8 – 10 a.m., exercise and 10:30-11:30 a.m. , Texas A&M yoga with Melanie Stott and noon, Hand & Foot.
Nov. 10 – 10 a.m., exercise, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Texas A&M yoga with Melanie Stott and noon, Hand & Foot.
Nov. 11 – 9:30 a.m., 42, noon Create Cards with Alliek and 1 p.m. Hand 7 Foot. Community bingo at 6 p.m.
Nov. 12 – 9 a.m., bingo and 10:30 a.m., beanbag baseball.
Nov. 13 – 10 a.m., painting and 2 p.m. Don McLaughlin drawing class charcoal pencil.
Nov. 14 – 9 a.m., bingo, Hand & Foot, 9:30 a.m., 42.
Nov. 17 – 10 a.m., exercise, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Texas A&M yoga with Melanie Stott and noon, Hand & Foot.
Nov. 18 – 9:30 a.m., 42, noon Create Cards with Allie and 1 p.m., Hand & Foot.
Nov. 19 – 9 a.m., bingo and 10:30 a.m. beanbag baseball.
Nov. 20 – 10 a.m., painting and 2 p.m. Don McLaughlin, drawing class charcoal pencil.
Nov. 21 – 9 a.m., Bingo and Hand & Foot, 9:30 a.m., 42.
Nov. 24 – 10 a.m., exercise, 10:30-11:30 a.m., yoga with Melanie Stott and noon, Hand & Foot.
Nov. 25 – 9:30 a.m., 42, noon, Create Cards with Allie and 1 p.m., Hand & Foot.
Nov. 26 – 9 a.m., bingo and 10:30 a.m., beanbag baseball.
Nov. 27 – 10 a.m., painting and 2 p.m. Don McLaughlin drawing class charcoal pencil.
Nov. 28 – 9 a.m., bingo and Hand & Foot, 9:30 a.m., 42.
