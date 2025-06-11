Take on dinnertime with tasty taco cups

(Family Features) Sometimes the most meaningful conversations happen with people you’ve just met, especially when gathered around a shared table.

With its new initiative, Share the Mana, Share the Table, Teremana Tequila – the premium small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne Johnson – is proving joy multiplies when people open their doors, pull up a few extra chairs and make space for others. At a time when many are craving deeper bonds with those around them, the campaign is a powerful call to turn entertaining into something more meaningful: a chance to spark connections and spread positive energy.

From 113 Distillations to 113 Seats

The movement launched in Los Angeles with a community gathering at Skylight ROW DTLA. In a nod to the 113 distillations Johnson personally tasted while developing Teremana, the brand invited 113 strangers to sit together for a shared meal at one long table. The result was an evening of togetherness filled with conversation, laughter, great food and cocktails, where countless stories were shared and 113 strangers became friends – a living example of Mana, the brand’s guiding philosophy of sharing good energy.

The Case for Connection

Recent Pew research suggests Americans are feeling less connected than ever – only 54% reported feeling a bond with their local community in 2024. At the same time, studies from the University of Chicago show people consistently underestimate the joy of simply talking to a stranger. In other words: Humans are hardwired for connection but often forget how much it lifts them up.

A simple dinner party, a potluck or even a casual get-together can be enough to create those moments of connection. Here are a few ideas to try:

Instead of sticking to the usual guestlist, invite neighbors, colleagues or friends-of-friends who might otherwise eat alone. At Teremana’s kickoff event, strangers were encouraged to sit side by side. Try mixing your seating chart to encourage fresh conversations. Begin the meal with a toast that acknowledges everyone at the table, not just for showing up, but for sharing their energy and spirit. You don’t need a five-course menu. A signature cocktail, hearty dish and warm atmosphere are often enough to spark connection.

Remember Mana isn’t about perfection, it’s about presence. It’s the positive spirit you bring into the room and the openness you share with others.

The Toast That Travels

While Teremana’s community tables will continue popping up across the country, it is also rolling out a global social media campaign, encouraging fans everywhere to join in. With a few simple posts, you can spread your own ripple effect of good energy, sharing what it means to you to share the Mana.

Of course, there’s no table without a toast. To help kick off your gathering, consider The People’s Margarita and the Mana Paloma – crowd-pleasing drinks that are approachable and full of character. Whether you’re hosting a cozy dinner for four or a neighborhood gathering for 40, these drinks are designed to be shared.

More Than a Meal

At the heart of Share the Mana, Share the Table is a reminder that gathering isn’t really about the menu or the drinks – it’s about the connection. When people pause to share food, conversation and good energy, they create moments that last long after the plates are cleared. The next time you gather friends, neighbors or even strangers, take a cue from this movement. Pour something delicious, pull up a few extra chairs and remember: when you share the table, you share so much more.

For more ways to embrace the spirit of Mana and to find cocktail recipes for your next celebration, visit Teremana.com and follow on social media @teremana.

Servings: 8-10

2 cups Teremana Blanco

3/4 cup lime juice

1/2 cup agave nectar

1 cup pineapple juice

lime wheels, for garnish (optional)

pineapple leaves, for garnish (optional)

sea salt, for garnish (optional)

ice

In large pitcher filled with ice, gently stir tequila, lime juice, agave nectar and pineapple juice. Pour into rocks glasses and garnish with lime wheels, pineapple leaves and sea salt, as desired.

Servings: 8-10

2 1/4 cups Teremana Reposado

9 ounces grapefruit juice

6 3/4 ounces lime juice

4 1/2 ounces simple syrup

club soda

lime wheels, for garnish (optional)

grapefruit slices, for garnish (optional)

ice

In large pitcher with ice, gently stir gently tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice and simple syrup to combine. Pour into highball glasses over fresh ice then top each glass with club soda. Garnish with lime wheels or grapefruit slices, as desired.



