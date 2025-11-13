EDIBLES
Fried chicken from the comfort of home
(Family Features) If frying chicken at home seems too daunting of a task, rest assured – these homemade Fried Chicken Tenders take the guesswork out of a comforting favorite. With buttery flavor and less mess, going out for fried chicken will be a thing of the past. To find more ways to bring your favorite flavors home, visit Culinary.net.
Fried Chicken Tenders
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4
- Oil of choice, for frying
- 1/2 stick butter
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups milk
- 3 pounds chicken breast, cut into strips
- 2 cups flour
- 1/4 cup barbecue seasoning of choice
- 1/4 cup mesquite seasoning
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- dipping sauce of choice (optional)
- Fill Dutch oven or large frying pan halfway with oil and butter; heat over medium heat.
- In large bowl, mix eggs and milk then place chicken strips in mixture.
- In separate bowl, mix flour, barbecue seasoning and mesquite seasoning. Add salt and pepper, to taste.
- Remove 4-6 chicken strips from milk mixture and cover completely in flour mixture.
- Drop pinch of flour in hot oil; if it crackles, it’s hot enough. Once hot, fry battered chicken 4 minutes then, using tongs or fork, turn over and fry 4 minutes. When done, chicken will be golden and almost float. Remove from frying pan and repeat with remaining chicken.
- Serve with dipping sauce of choice, if desired.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
EDIBLES
Take on dinnertime with tasty taco cups
(Family Features) Take Taco Tuesday up a notch with these easy Taco Cups that save room on your plate for dips, salsa and sides. Whether you like them mild or spicy, lightly topped or fully loaded, they’re a perfect solution for weeknight family dinners or weekend get-togethers. Find more Cookin’ Savvy creations at Culinary.net.
Taco Cups
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4-6
1 1/2 pounds ground beef
1-2 tablespoons taco seasoning
1 package (8 count) flour tortillas
shredded cheese
lettuce
cilantro
sour cream
salsa
guacamole (optional)
black olives (optional)
Heat oven to 350 F.
Brown ground beef with taco seasoning.
Cut tortillas in half then in half again, making four pieces. Place two pieces in each hole of muffin tin. Place browned ground beef in each hole then top with shredded cheese. Bake 15 minutes, or until tortillas reach desired crispiness.
Using knife, shred lettuce and cilantro. Top each cup with sour cream, salsa, lettuce and cilantro, as desired. Add guacamole and olives, if desired.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
EDIBLES
Super easy sweet treat for your next fall party
(Culinary.net) A sweet and savory treat, these Chocolate Covered Pumpkin Pretzels will disappear scary fast at your next Halloween party. With just three ingredients, they’re easy to make and share with guests of all ages.
Visit Culinary.net to find more quick, simple treats.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
Chocolate Covered Pumpkin Pretzels
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Yield: about 36 pretzels
- 3/4 cup orange candy melts
- 1 bag (16 ounces) mini pretzel twists
- 1/4 cup mini green coated chocolate candies
- Line baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
- In medium microwave-safe bowl, melt candy melts 30 seconds then stir. Working in 15-second intervals, continue microwaving until melted and smooth, stirring between intervals. With fork or dipping utensil, dip 36 mini pretzel twists, one at a time, into melted orange chocolate and gently tap side of bowl to remove excess.
- Lay each covered pretzel on parchment paper. Using remaining pretzel twists, break apart enough to equal 1/4 cup.
- Place one mini green chocolate candy (to form leaf) and one broken pretzel piece (to form stem) on top of each dipped pretzel. Repeat with remaining pretzels and chocolate candies.
- Let set until solid. Pretzels can harden on counter about 30 minutes, or placed in refrigerator or freezer 5-10 minutes.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
EDIBLES
Share the Mana: How to connect with new people to spark joy
(Family Features) Sometimes the most meaningful conversations happen with people you’ve just met, especially when gathered around a shared table.
With its new initiative, Share the Mana, Share the Table, Teremana Tequila – the premium small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne Johnson – is proving joy multiplies when people open their doors, pull up a few extra chairs and make space for others. At a time when many are craving deeper bonds with those around them, the campaign is a powerful call to turn entertaining into something more meaningful: a chance to spark connections and spread positive energy.
From 113 Distillations to 113 Seats
The movement launched in Los Angeles with a community gathering at Skylight ROW DTLA. In a nod to the 113 distillations Johnson personally tasted while developing Teremana, the brand invited 113 strangers to sit together for a shared meal at one long table. The result was an evening of togetherness filled with conversation, laughter, great food and cocktails, where countless stories were shared and 113 strangers became friends – a living example of Mana, the brand’s guiding philosophy of sharing good energy.
The Case for Connection
Recent Pew research suggests Americans are feeling less connected than ever – only 54% reported feeling a bond with their local community in 2024. At the same time, studies from the University of Chicago show people consistently underestimate the joy of simply talking to a stranger. In other words: Humans are hardwired for connection but often forget how much it lifts them up.
A simple dinner party, a potluck or even a casual get-together can be enough to create those moments of connection. Here are a few ideas to try:
- Instead of sticking to the usual guestlist, invite neighbors, colleagues or friends-of-friends who might otherwise eat alone.
- At Teremana’s kickoff event, strangers were encouraged to sit side by side. Try mixing your seating chart to encourage fresh conversations.
- Begin the meal with a toast that acknowledges everyone at the table, not just for showing up, but for sharing their energy and spirit.
- You don’t need a five-course menu. A signature cocktail, hearty dish and warm atmosphere are often enough to spark connection.
Remember Mana isn’t about perfection, it’s about presence. It’s the positive spirit you bring into the room and the openness you share with others.
The Toast That Travels
While Teremana’s community tables will continue popping up across the country, it is also rolling out a global social media campaign, encouraging fans everywhere to join in. With a few simple posts, you can spread your own ripple effect of good energy, sharing what it means to you to share the Mana.
Of course, there’s no table without a toast. To help kick off your gathering, consider The People’s Margarita and the Mana Paloma – crowd-pleasing drinks that are approachable and full of character. Whether you’re hosting a cozy dinner for four or a neighborhood gathering for 40, these drinks are designed to be shared.
More Than a Meal
At the heart of Share the Mana, Share the Table is a reminder that gathering isn’t really about the menu or the drinks – it’s about the connection. When people pause to share food, conversation and good energy, they create moments that last long after the plates are cleared. The next time you gather friends, neighbors or even strangers, take a cue from this movement. Pour something delicious, pull up a few extra chairs and remember: when you share the table, you share so much more.
For more ways to embrace the spirit of Mana and to find cocktail recipes for your next celebration, visit Teremana.com and follow on social media @teremana.
The People’s Margarita
Servings: 8-10
- 2 cups Teremana Blanco
- 3/4 cup lime juice
- 1/2 cup agave nectar
- 1 cup pineapple juice
- lime wheels, for garnish (optional)
- pineapple leaves, for garnish (optional)
- sea salt, for garnish (optional)
- ice
- In large pitcher filled with ice, gently stir tequila, lime juice, agave nectar and pineapple juice.
- Pour into rocks glasses and garnish with lime wheels, pineapple leaves and sea salt, as desired.
Mana Paloma
Servings: 8-10
- 2 1/4 cups Teremana Reposado
- 9 ounces grapefruit juice
- 6 3/4 ounces lime juice
- 4 1/2 ounces simple syrup
- club soda
- lime wheels, for garnish (optional)
- grapefruit slices, for garnish (optional)
- ice
- In large pitcher with ice, gently stir gently tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice and simple syrup to combine.
- Pour into highball glasses over fresh ice then top each glass with club soda. Garnish with lime wheels or grapefruit slices, as desired.
SOURCE:
