Unaccompanied veteran burial planned at Killeen

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

A giant of a man, big heart, comedian, leader, family man and kind were just a few of the words used to describe and remember the late Cpl. David Slaton, during the dedication ceremony for a Department of Public Safety tactical marine vessel christened in his name Nov. 12.

It was standing room only in the Bowie Community Center Wednesday as the Department of Public Safety unveiled and dedicated the marine vessel in Slaton’s name. Family, friends, fellow officers and others filled the space to remember him.

The 56-year-old Slaton was killed in a traffic accident north of Bowie on Sept. 20, 2010 while he was on patrol. He joined the troopers in 1974 and spent his career at the Bowie station. He is survived by his wife, Lynetta, a 50-plus year employee with the Bowie Police Department as lieutenant of support services and son, Bo.

Top brass of the DPS filled the center and spoke at the dedication. Richard Villaneueva, captain, Texas Department of Public Safety brought the welcome while the Northwest Texas Region Honor Guard posted the colors. Wayne Knox gave the invocation noting that “Through his name David Slaton still serves his state.”

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.