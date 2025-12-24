BISD Trustees move forward with new scoreboards

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

During much debate during a three-hour Bowie Independent School District Board meeting last week, the board selected a pair of vendors to provide electronic scoreboards to the district.

The district’s outside audit for 2024-25 also was presented and accepted.

It was a three-hour marathon focused on the vendor presentations, following up on discussions on price quotes at the previous meeting. A request for proposals led to four vendors attending the Dec. 15 meeting.

In separate presentations, each vendor was given a time period to make their pitch followed by questions. Companies represented include Digital Scoreboards, Daktronics, Olan Williams Company and Watchfire.

Each company offered proposals for full digital scoreboards for the football field and inside the gym, with static boards for baseball and softball. Based on size costs varied as did other options such as software. All the firms indicated they could use the present structures for mounting the units.

Read the full story in the Thursday edition.