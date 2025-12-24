NEWS
BISD Trustees move forward with new scoreboards
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
During much debate during a three-hour Bowie Independent School District Board meeting last week, the board selected a pair of vendors to provide electronic scoreboards to the district.
The district’s outside audit for 2024-25 also was presented and accepted.
It was a three-hour marathon focused on the vendor presentations, following up on discussions on price quotes at the previous meeting. A request for proposals led to four vendors attending the Dec. 15 meeting.
In separate presentations, each vendor was given a time period to make their pitch followed by questions. Companies represented include Digital Scoreboards, Daktronics, Olan Williams Company and Watchfire.
Each company offered proposals for full digital scoreboards for the football field and inside the gym, with static boards for baseball and softball. Based on size costs varied as did other options such as software. All the firms indicated they could use the present structures for mounting the units.
NEWS
Youth fair makes show changes
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Entries closed Monday for the 2026 Montague County Youth Fair with 1,074 entries from 322 students.
This is down slightly from the 1,160 entries in 2024 and 333 students. The 2026 youth fair will run Jan. 5-10 and the organizing committee has made several changes to the schedule that those wishing to attend the events should take note.
The home economic division show has moved to Tuesday along with the Leadership Day events. The swine show has moved from its perennial spot on Saturday to Friday, while agriculture mechanics judging moves to Friday.
The youth fair locations remain the same at the ag. center in Nocona, the Nocona Community Center and the Montague County Cowboy Church.
Kristy Tillman, chairperson for the youth fair committee, said the schedule change is a much-needed addition to accommodate the growth they have seen and for the future.
Top photo – Saint Jo student works on a welding project for the youth fair. (Courtesy photo)
NEWS
Developer finally sees water flow at property
It is a happy Christmas for the folks in the Carter Heights housing development as water finally began to flow from the Amon Carter lake Water Supply Corporation.
Developer Daniel Deweber has been trying to get service, but for unclear reasons the former board of directors denied the access despite the developer taking on the costs to connect and being in the service area. It has been a real battle this last year as Deweber took his complaints to the Public Utilities Commission.
Deweber said the connections to the system were completed and water flowed on Dec. 10.
NEWS
Elevated fire threat warning issued
Montague County, Texas will be under an ELEVATED FIRE THREAT today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday). Low humidity levels, winds, and abundant fuels will support any fires that can get started. If you are working outside with anything that could start a fire, please be very careful. If you see smoke or flames, call 9-1-1 immediately. Montague County, Texas is not currently under a burn ban.
