Youth fair makes show changes

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Entries closed Monday for the 2026 Montague County Youth Fair with 1,074 entries from 322 students.

This is down slightly from the 1,160 entries in 2024 and 333 students. The 2026 youth fair will run Jan. 5-10 and the organizing committee has made several changes to the schedule that those wishing to attend the events should take note.

The home economic division show has moved to Tuesday along with the Leadership Day events. The swine show has moved from its perennial spot on Saturday to Friday, while agriculture mechanics judging moves to Friday.

The youth fair locations remain the same at the ag. center in Nocona, the Nocona Community Center and the Montague County Cowboy Church.

Kristy Tillman, chairperson for the youth fair committee, said the schedule change is a much-needed addition to accommodate the growth they have seen and for the future.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.

Top photo – Saint Jo student works on a welding project for the youth fair. (Courtesy photo)