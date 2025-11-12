NEWS
Boil water order issued in bowie
A BOIL WATER ADVISORY has been issued for Hudspeth St. If you need bottled water, contact (940) 977-4941.
Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/JaiUvma
NEWS
County votes to scrap derth of filing cabinets
Montague County Commissioners had a short meeting Monday.
After installing some new filing systems in the district clerk’s offices, the county appears to have an overflow of filing cabinets. Thanks in part to electronic recording of many records and the mechanized filing in the district clerk’s office, the need for metal filing cabinets has waned.
Commissioner Mark Murphey, who also runs an auction company, said you can barely give them away nowadays, while Commissioner Mike Mayfield said they may make more by salvaging them to a metal recycler. Commissioner Roy Darden said it would probably cost more to advertise an auction than what they could make on selling them.
County Auditor Jennifer Essary said they can auction, salvage or take sealed bids for the items. Commissioners decided to scrap them, but be open to anyone picking up any as they load them up for salvage.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
18 cases presented to county grand jury, 15 indicted
The following felony cases were returned by the Montague County Grand Jury during its November session last week.
According to the 97th District Attorney Katie Boggeman, of the 18 cases three received no bills and two were sealed awaiting arrest of the suspect.
The sealed cases include charges of possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.
The grand jury determined there was insufficient evidence to warrant indictment resulting in no bills on a charge of possession of child pornography and online solicitation of a minor against the same person.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Judge names receiver in water corp. case
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The 97th District Judge Trish Byars recently appointed a receiver for the Amon Carter Lake Water Supply Corporation which could be the first step in restoring the board of directors for the corporation, following the resignation all its members in August.
Nocona Attorney Zach Renfro was selected to serve as receiver or temporary manager for the corporation and took the oath on Dec. 4. Judge Byars signed the order.
This is the most recent action stemming from the May lawsuit filed by Daniel Deweber and Prairie Branch Properties LLC, and part of a more than four-year effort for the developers to obtain water from the water supply corporation. The development, which has space for up to 28 homes, has been denied service by the association through actions of its former board members, although the land is located within the service area.
Back in the spring Deweber and another property owner Frank Ciaravino attended two board meetings in an attempt to get some answers, but the board members said they were not going to provide service and Deweber had to fill out a new “non- standard” permit request.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
Crime Stoppers7 years ago
ARRESTED Nov. 26 THROUGH A CRIME STOPPER’S TIP/Jessica Bishop sought by sheriff’s office