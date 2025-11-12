Boil water order issued in bowie

Montague County Commissioners had a short meeting Monday.

After installing some new filing systems in the district clerk’s offices, the county appears to have an overflow of filing cabinets. Thanks in part to electronic recording of many records and the mechanized filing in the district clerk’s office, the need for metal filing cabinets has waned.

Commissioner Mark Murphey, who also runs an auction company, said you can barely give them away nowadays, while Commissioner Mike Mayfield said they may make more by salvaging them to a metal recycler. Commissioner Roy Darden said it would probably cost more to advertise an auction than what they could make on selling them.

County Auditor Jennifer Essary said they can auction, salvage or take sealed bids for the items. Commissioners decided to scrap them, but be open to anyone picking up any as they load them up for salvage.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.