Bowie boys sting Era, 62-33

Bowie came out firing in the first half Dec. 16 against Era, making 52% of its shots (14-of-27). That enabled the Rabbits to post a 62-33 win over the visiting Hornets.

Bowie Coach Ryan Dykes said the quick start was key.

“We definitely had a great first half in terms of knocking down shots,” Dykes said. “Then in the second half our defensive rotation, and our ability to get out hands in passing lanes was very instrumental in helping us be successful.”

Both squads suffered from the turnover bug in the early moments. Hayden Heugatter and Rayder Mann put the hosts up to stay, 7-2 less than three minutes in. Heugatter, along with Christian Whatley and Tyler Richey, did a good job on the boards, holding Era to one shot on several possessions.

