Rabbits named All-District 4-3A

Bowie had several players named to the District 4-3A Division I football team announced last week.

The Rabbits, who finished 5-5 overall and 2-4 in district play, were led by three-year starting quarterback Rayder Mann, who was a first-team selection. Also on the first team offensive side of the ball were Tyler Richey and Colton Dosch at wide receiver. First-team defensive selections were senior Noah Metzler at defensive end along with Griffin Richey and Kayden Neiss at inside linebackers.

Receiving second team accolades on offense was Kyle Keeler at wide receiver, Trae Seigler at lineman. On the defensive side of the ball was Jaxon Strong at cornerback, Willie Brown and Tyson Jordan at lineman, Christian Whatley at linebacker. Corban Word also received second team accolades as the Rabbit kicker.

For further details, pick up a copy of the Thursday Bowie News.