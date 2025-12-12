COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Elementary, Intermediate students offer Christmas program (Brief video)
Unaccompanied veteran burial planned
|KILLEEN, Texas— On Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Veteran Sergeant First Class (SFC) David Guerrero Acosta. Born on October 18, 1946, SFC Acosta served from June 1966 to August 1989. SFC Acosta received the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and the Army Good Conduct Medal for his service to our nation.
|Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Veteran David Guerrero Acosta
|SFC Acosta is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. Please help us spread the word and ensure that this U.S. Army Veteran is not buried alone. Members of the Killeen community are encouraged to attend.SFC Acosta will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.
The Texas Veterans Land Board works with the local communities and fellow Veterans service organizations to ensure NO Veteran is EVER left behind.
Forestburg gears up for Christmas celebration
The Forestburg Community invites you to step into its charms and celebrate the Christmas season on Dec. 13.
There will be a full day of family fun activities to help kick off the holiday season. Santa Claus will be at the historic log cabin in downtown Forestburg from 3-5 p.m. to visit with the kids.
Forestburg Baptist Church will serve smores at the Christmas tree throughout the day. At Life Church from 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. there will be cookie decorating/fudge and wreath contests.
Stroll over to the community center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and enjoy the bake shop and kid’s activities. There also will be a chili cookoff from noon to 1 p.m. so come cheer on your favorite.
At the community fire hall take part in a cornhole tourney at noon with a $20 buy-in. The members of the Methodist church have planned an afternoon of bingo from 1-3 p.m.
Visit the live nativity at 6 p.m. at the Christmas tree, followed by the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. The lighted parade will follow at 7 p.m. Guests can then enjoy a dance at the fire all after the parade.
Throughout the day there will be bounce houses at the cabin, food and shopping vendors, live music at the tree and Christmas movies at the community center. Bring the entire family and enjoy the day.
Pictured – Forestburg student council and National Honor Society members helped decorate the community preparation for Saturday’s events.
Clubs to lay holiday wreaths Saturday
Members of the Bowie Amity Club and Maids & Matrons Club of Bowie are preparing for the Wreaths Across America at 11 a.m. on Dec. 13 where live Christmas wreaths will be laid on the graves of veterans at Elmwood Cemetery.
The public is invited to attend and help the club members lay the wreaths across the cemetery.
Wreaths Across American remembers and honors veterans across the nation through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of the country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each one aloud as the wreaths is laid.
Many families have made this a holiday tradition to lay a wreath and take part in this special program honor veterans.
