Unaccompanied veteran burial planned

The Forestburg Community invites you to step into its charms and celebrate the Christmas season on Dec. 13.

There will be a full day of family fun activities to help kick off the holiday season. Santa Claus will be at the historic log cabin in downtown Forestburg from 3-5 p.m. to visit with the kids.

Forestburg Baptist Church will serve smores at the Christmas tree throughout the day. At Life Church from 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. there will be cookie decorating/fudge and wreath contests.

Stroll over to the community center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and enjoy the bake shop and kid’s activities. There also will be a chili cookoff from noon to 1 p.m. so come cheer on your favorite.

At the community fire hall take part in a cornhole tourney at noon with a $20 buy-in. The members of the Methodist church have planned an afternoon of bingo from 1-3 p.m.

Visit the live nativity at 6 p.m. at the Christmas tree, followed by the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. The lighted parade will follow at 7 p.m. Guests can then enjoy a dance at the fire all after the parade.

Throughout the day there will be bounce houses at the cabin, food and shopping vendors, live music at the tree and Christmas movies at the community center. Bring the entire family and enjoy the day.

Pictured – Forestburg student council and National Honor Society members helped decorate the community preparation for Saturday’s events.