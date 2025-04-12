NEWS
County commissioners meet Dec. 8
The commissioner’s court of Montague County will meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 8 in the courthouse annex.
After public comments and the consent agenda, the panel will consider how to dispose of the filing cabinets that came out of the district clerk’s office.
Other items on the agenda include: Consider unanticipated revenue for the sheriff’s office of $15,000 from the Stephen and Mary Birch Foundation; review updated credit application with P&K Stone, LLC; discuss precinct four going out for a rainwater harvesting grant from the Upper Trinity Water Conservation District and consider replats of seven lots in Nocona Hills, all located in precinct four.
NEWS
Emergency personnel respond to wreck
Bowie ambulance and other emergency personnel responded to this vehicle versus tractor trailer truck around 9 a.m. Thursday morning. The wreck was on southbound U.S. Highway 287 in between Fruitland and Highway 101 exits. The car appeared to have extensive damage in the back, but the driver was reportedly not injured. No further details were available at this time from the Department of Public Safety, and the staff will attempt to obtain information when it becomes available. (Photo by Barbara Green)
UPDATE – 3 P.M. Thursday
DPS officials report the crash was a two-vehicle accident involving a passenger car (Vehicle 1) and a truck tractor semi-trailer (Vehicle 2).
Vehicle 1 was traveling south on US 287. Vehicle 2 was traveling south on 287 behind Vehicle 1. Vehicle 1 topped a hill and began experiencing mechanical issues, causing it to slow down. Vehicle 2 topped the hill and struck Vehicle 1. No injuries were reported as a result of this crash. No information was available on the drivers.
NEWS
Bowie City Council meets on Dec. 9
The Bowie City Council will have its only December meeting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9 in council chambers.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will make his report on the Smythe Street sidewalk renovation, water plant gearbox replacement and transformer project.
In new business, two appointments will be considered for the library board, the hotel-motel report will be offered, along with the Espinoza agreement for general utility and lift station easements, which is part of the city’s ongoing sewer line replacement project.
An ordinance will be examined abandoning all right, title and interest in .48 acres in a portion of Wilbarger Street.
In old business, an ordinance setting a stop sign at Smythe and Montague Streets will be offered along with a resolution to resell lots through a public online auction provided by the tax code.
Public comments concluded the agenda.
Update – The city staff posted an addendum to the council agenda Wednesday under new business for a resolution authorizing the filing of a grant application with the Nortex Regional Planning Commission for a regional solid waste grant program.
NEWS
Commissioners handle a brief agenda
Montague County Commissioners handled a brief agenda of business Monday just a few days before the Thanksgiving holiday.
After approving the monthly consent agenda, the bond for Jennifer Fenoglio, county treasurer was accepted along with a donation of $250 to the sheriff’s office from David and Marie Dooley, going into operating expenses .
A memorandum of understanding between the sheriff’s office and the school districts in Forestburg, Gold-Burg, Prairie Valley and Saint Jo was approved. Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said this is for district where there is no full-time law enforcement allowing the entities to share information and the sheriff’s staff to respond to calls.
The annual Texas Association of Counties, risk management pool, liability renewal questionnaire for auto, auto physical damage, general, public officials and law enforcement liability was presented with no changes. Fenoglio said this is the annual renewal of the county’s overall liability coverage.
Commissioner Mike Mayfield was absent.
