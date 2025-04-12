County commissioners meet Dec. 8

Bowie ambulance and other emergency personnel responded to this vehicle versus tractor trailer truck around 9 a.m. Thursday morning. The wreck was on southbound U.S. Highway 287 in between Fruitland and Highway 101 exits. The car appeared to have extensive damage in the back, but the driver was reportedly not injured. No further details were available at this time from the Department of Public Safety, and the staff will attempt to obtain information when it becomes available. (Photo by Barbara Green)

UPDATE – 3 P.M. Thursday

DPS officials report the crash was a two-vehicle accident involving a passenger car (Vehicle 1) and a truck tractor semi-trailer (Vehicle 2).

Vehicle 1 was traveling south on US 287. Vehicle 2 was traveling south on 287 behind Vehicle 1. Vehicle 1 topped a hill and began experiencing mechanical issues, causing it to slow down. Vehicle 2 topped the hill and struck Vehicle 1. No injuries were reported as a result of this crash. No information was available on the drivers.