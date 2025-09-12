Connect with us

RR crossing closes for repairs Thursday

Published

1 day ago

on

City of Bowie and Montague County Emergency Management report Union Pacific will close the FM1125 railroad crossing between Billy Road and Ford Road on Thursday,12/11/2025, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. for repairs. Please plan accordingly.

Multiple railroad crossing closures planned this week

Published

23 hours ago

on

12/09/2025

By

Multiple Railroad Crossing (Union Pacific Railroad) closures for Bowie area this week.

12/09/2025: Until appx. 5pm.

Miller Rd off FM 1125

Coggins Rd near Watkins Rd.

12/10/2025: 7:30am-unknown finish time.

S Mill St. at the College

W Clay St. near WL Plastics.

12/11/2025: 8am-3pm.

FM 1125 south of Billy Rd.

Information posted by the Montague County sheriff’s office staff.

County commissioners meet Dec. 8

Published

6 days ago

on

12/04/2025

By

The commissioner’s court of Montague County will meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 8 in the courthouse annex.
After public comments and the consent agenda, the panel will consider how to dispose of the filing cabinets that came out of the district clerk’s office.
Other items on the agenda include: Consider unanticipated revenue for the sheriff’s office of $15,000 from the Stephen and Mary Birch Foundation; review updated credit application with P&K Stone, LLC; discuss precinct four going out for a rainwater harvesting grant from the Upper Trinity Water Conservation District and consider replats of seven lots in Nocona Hills, all located in precinct four.

Emergency personnel respond to wreck

Published

6 days ago

on

12/04/2025

By

Bowie ambulance and other emergency personnel responded to this vehicle versus tractor trailer truck around 9 a.m. Thursday morning. The wreck was on southbound U.S. Highway 287 in between Fruitland and Highway 101 exits. The car appeared to have extensive damage in the back, but the driver was reportedly not injured. No further details were available at this time from the Department of Public Safety, and the staff will attempt to obtain information when it becomes available. (Photo by Barbara Green)

UPDATE – 3 P.M. Thursday

DPS officials report the crash was a two-vehicle accident involving a passenger car (Vehicle 1) and a truck tractor semi-trailer (Vehicle 2).

Vehicle 1 was traveling south on US 287. Vehicle 2 was traveling south on 287 behind Vehicle 1. Vehicle 1 topped a hill and began experiencing mechanical issues, causing it to slow down. Vehicle 2 topped the hill and struck Vehicle 1. No injuries were reported as a result of this crash. No information was available on the drivers.

