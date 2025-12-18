HOME
Easement puts sewer line work back on track
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
While the final Bowie City Council meeting of the year was brief, members were updated on multiple projects and finalized ordinances and a resolution.
After nearly a year’s delay city officials hope completion of an easement for the new lift station will help get the massive sewer line project back on track.
Bowie was moving along pretty well on the muilti-phase $9.7 million project that plans to replace more than 57,000 linear feet of sewer line, much of which was installed in the 1920 and 1930s.
County XC runners qualify for state meet
At least three county athletes qualified for the State Cross Country Meet in Round Rock next weekend.
Bowie’s Brayden Willett finished 7th at the Region I-3A Meet Monday in Lubbock with a time of 16:46.50. He was followed by teammates Monte Mayfield with a time of 18:08.90, Kellen Rater with a 18:22.0 time, Jackson Frye in 18:40.10, Shawn Willett in 18:42.60, Austin Jones in 19:10 and Hayden Sutton with a 20:44.3 time.
The Lady Rabbits were paced by Ollie Gaston in 13:04.2. Bowie had five more runners taking part including Laney Segura in 14:33, Bella Lozano in 14:34.7, Mariah Tompkins in 14:56.5, Scarlett Aviles in 15:50.9 and Isabella Caswell in 17:09.
COUNTY LIFE
Cantwell to lead Pioneer Court
The 2025 Pioneer Court will be led by Joan Cantwell as the pioneer queen, with Duchesses Bill Ann Jones and Sue Swint.
A coronation of the court will be at 2:30 p.m. on June 27 at the Bowie Community Center. The public is invited to attend the crowning followed by a reception hosted by the Amity Club of Bowie.
City of Bowie warns water may begin flowing over the emergency spillway at Amon Carter Lake tonight between 6-7 p.m. due to heavy rainfall and flooding.
