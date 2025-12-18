NEWS
Elevated fire threat warning issued
Montague County, Texas will be under an ELEVATED FIRE THREAT today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday). Low humidity levels, winds, and abundant fuels will support any fires that can get started. If you are working outside with anything that could start a fire, please be very careful. If you see smoke or flames, call 9-1-1 immediately. Montague County, Texas is not currently under a burn ban.
NEWS
Easement puts sewer line work back on track
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
While the final Bowie City Council meeting of the year was brief, members were updated on multiple projects and finalized ordinances and a resolution.
After nearly a year’s delay city officials hope completion of an easement for the new lift station will help get the massive sewer line project back on track.
Bowie was moving along pretty well on the muilti-phase $9.7 million project that plans to replace more than 57,000 linear feet of sewer line, much of which was installed in the 1920 and 1930s.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Volunteers, club members lay wreaths for veterans
The Amity Club and Maids & Matrons Club of Bowie hosted the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday at Bowie’s Elmwood Cemetery. Wreaths were hung up for each branch of the service and those missing or killed in action, followed by taps.
NEWS
Bowie News sets early deadlines for holiday editions
The Bowie News will have early deadlines for the upcoming holiday editions.
All news and advertising items for the Dec. 25 edition are due by 4 p.m. on Dec. 19. All news and ads for the Jan. 1 edition are due by noon on Dec. 24.
Printing times for each paper were moved up to allow the papers to get printed and then to the post office be delivered prior to the Thursday holidays. This means most people should receive their News one day early.
The Bowie News office will close at noon on Christmas Eve and be closed Dec. 25-26 and on Jan. 1, 2026 New Year’s Day.
There is still plenty of time to get a special gift for The Bowie News reader in your family, pick up a gift certified for a print, digital or combination package by stopping by 200 Walnut or calling 872-2247.
