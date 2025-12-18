Elevated fire threat warning issued

By BARBARA GREEN

While the final Bowie City Council meeting of the year was brief, members were updated on multiple projects and finalized ordinances and a resolution.

After nearly a year’s delay city officials hope completion of an easement for the new lift station will help get the massive sewer line project back on track.

Bowie was moving along pretty well on the muilti-phase $9.7 million project that plans to replace more than 57,000 linear feet of sewer line, much of which was installed in the 1920 and 1930s.

