Elementary students plan Christmas event
The popular Christmas concert by the Bowie Elementary School kindergarten-second grade students will be at 5 p.m. on Dec. 11 in the high school gym.
The community is invited to attend this always entertaining show.
Bowie school band ready holiday concerts
The Bowie Independent School District bands are preparing for their annual holiday concerts.
The high school band will perform at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8 in the high school gym. The concert will feature the jazz band, Mighty Marching Maroon and the high school choir.
The junior high band Christmas concert will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 16 in the junior high auditorium. It will feature the sixth grade band, white, maroon and BJH choir.
Families are invited to attend as the Christmas season begins.
BISD Trustees meet on Nov. 17
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will reorganize themselves following the recent election when they meet at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 17.
While two incumbents were returned to the board, after the oath of office is given to Kent Dosch and Jeff Jackson, officers will be elected.
In information and discussion, Superintendent Donna Hale will report on the junior high door audit which it passed. Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris will report on House Bill 3 board goals, followed by administrator and finance director monthly reports.
Action items include approval of the 2024-25 annual financial and compliance report, plus review of the board of trustee operating procedures. Texas Association of School board policy updates in legal and local will be examined.
Trustees will cast their votes for the Montague County Tax Appraisal District Board of Directors, approve the 2025 tax roll totals and discuss updating local policies for registered sex offenders on campuses and district properties. The board also will consider action on public access to Moses Johnson Lake located next to the high school.
A closed session also is planned, but no specific topic is listed other than what is allowed by the law.
BISD earns 100 score on FIRST
Bowie Independent School District Trustees accepted the resignation of one its long-time department heads Monday night and voted to post a new position to fill that post.
Wayne Walker, support services director for the past 18 years, submitted his resignation last week to take another job. He has supervised the district’s food nutrition, custodial and transportation programs.
After a brief executive session, the board accepted Walker’s resignation and voted to post a job for food nutrition director, instead of the multiple jobs.
FIRST report
Prior to the regular meeting, the board opened a public hearing for the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas report. Finance Director Paula Peterson offered the report where Bowie ISD received a perfect 100 score for fiscal 2023-24.
