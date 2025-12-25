Nocona boys, girls win convincingly

Nocona’s boys and girls basketball teams posted convincing win at home Dec. 16.

The boys won over county rival Forestburg, 77-35. Karson Kleinhans was 16 first quarter points for the Indians with Landon Fatheree adding six, Jax Fuller a 3-pointer and Logan Gaston a single bucket. Jesse Wadsworth had four points to lead Forestburg, which was down 28-9 after one.

Nocona extended its lead to 46-17 by virtue of an 18-point second quarter. Fatheree had seven points, Gaston four. Kleinhans had three points while Payton Matthews and Juve Rodriguez each had two. Wadsworth had six of the Longhorns’ eight points in the quarter.

Forestburg outscored Nocona, 16-13 in the third. Wadsworth and Sam Halliburton each had six points for the Longhorns. Gaston and Fatheree each had six points for the Indians, who led 59-33 heading into the fourth quarter.

