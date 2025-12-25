Saint Jo squads suffer homecourt losses

Saint Jo’s girls’ offense hit the skids in the middle quarters against PCA North, allowing the visitors to take a 57-28 win over the Lady Panthers.

PCA took a 15-14 lead after one. Abby Carter had four points to lead Saint Jo. Maxey Johnson and Tatum Morman each had three with Nevaeh Spann and Kamron Skidmore tossing in two each.

Saint Jo would score just three points in both the second and third frames. Carter, Morman and Skidmore had single free throws in the second with Morman converting a 3-point shot in the third, which ended with the hostesses down 48-22 after three frames.

Morman and Carter each had two baskets in the final frame but it wasn’t enough Morman had 10 points and Carter nine for Saint Jo.

