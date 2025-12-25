SPORTS
Saint Jo squads suffer homecourt losses
Saint Jo’s girls’ offense hit the skids in the middle quarters against PCA North, allowing the visitors to take a 57-28 win over the Lady Panthers.
PCA took a 15-14 lead after one. Abby Carter had four points to lead Saint Jo. Maxey Johnson and Tatum Morman each had three with Nevaeh Spann and Kamron Skidmore tossing in two each.
Saint Jo would score just three points in both the second and third frames. Carter, Morman and Skidmore had single free throws in the second with Morman converting a 3-point shot in the third, which ended with the hostesses down 48-22 after three frames.
Morman and Carter each had two baskets in the final frame but it wasn’t enough Morman had 10 points and Carter nine for Saint Jo.

Nocona boys, girls win convincingly
Nocona’s boys and girls basketball teams posted convincing win at home Dec. 16.
The boys won over county rival Forestburg, 77-35. Karson Kleinhans was 16 first quarter points for the Indians with Landon Fatheree adding six, Jax Fuller a 3-pointer and Logan Gaston a single bucket. Jesse Wadsworth had four points to lead Forestburg, which was down 28-9 after one.
Nocona extended its lead to 46-17 by virtue of an 18-point second quarter. Fatheree had seven points, Gaston four. Kleinhans had three points while Payton Matthews and Juve Rodriguez each had two. Wadsworth had six of the Longhorns’ eight points in the quarter.
Forestburg outscored Nocona, 16-13 in the third. Wadsworth and Sam Halliburton each had six points for the Longhorns. Gaston and Fatheree each had six points for the Indians, who led 59-33 heading into the fourth quarter.

New UIL enrollment numbers released
The UIL has released the numbers districts from around the state turned in to be considered for the every two year realignment.
While some numbers across the county have seen a significant rise or fall, area coaches don’t see things changing a great deal.
Bowie ISD Athletic Director Tyler Price says he thinks Bowie, which turned in an enrollment number of 430 down from 493 two years ago, will remain a Division I Class 3A school “unless something crazy happens.” He says he’ll have a better idea of the Rabbits’ fate once the cutoff numbers for each division are released.

Rabbits named All-District 4-3A
Bowie had several players named to the District 4-3A Division I football team announced last week.
The Rabbits, who finished 5-5 overall and 2-4 in district play, were led by three-year starting quarterback Rayder Mann, who was a first-team selection. Also on the first team offensive side of the ball were Tyler Richey and Colton Dosch at wide receiver. First-team defensive selections were senior Noah Metzler at defensive end along with Griffin Richey and Kayden Neiss at inside linebackers.
Receiving second team accolades on offense was Kyle Keeler at wide receiver, Trae Seigler at lineman. On the defensive side of the ball was Jaxon Strong at cornerback, Willie Brown and Tyson Jordan at lineman, Christian Whatley at linebacker. Corban Word also received second team accolades as the Rabbit kicker.

