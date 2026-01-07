COUNTY LIFE
2026 Montague County Youth gets underway with home ec and Leadership Day
The 2026 Montague County Youth Fair got underway Tuesday with home economics and leadership day judging.
Those were two of the show date changes made this year for the fair, along with the swine show and ag. mechanics judging moved to Jan. 9, both in the Nocona Agriculture Center.
This year’s fair welcomed 1,074 entries from 322 youth from across Montague County.
The premium sale remains on Jan. 10 at the ag. center. The home economic silent auction runs 5 to 5:30 p.m. in the show barn and closes at 8 p.m.
Showmanship buckles and Leadership Day Awards will be presented prior to the start of the premium sale at 6 p.m.
Jan. 7 featured the poultry show with breeding hen, breeding roosters and market broilers competing. Dairy cattle’s show followed along with the lamb show for breeding and market entries and the goats, breeding and market.
The All Together Show welcomed special needs students from across the county to walk in the show ring with a pet or animal entry. Many were assisted by fellow fair competitors or their siblings.
(Top photo) Students in the speaking and skill-a-thon events for Leadership Day kicked off competition for the youth fair on Tuesday. Home Economics judging also got underway. (News photo by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE
Tactical vessel named for David Slaton working in McAllen
The Texas Department of Public Safety tactical marine vessel christened in late November for the late Cpl. David Slaton of Bowie is on patrol in the McAllen area. Slaton’s name can be seen toward the back of the boat. David’s widow, Lynetta Slaton and son Bo, said it took their breath away to see a boat with his name doing “meaningful work, as it filled their hearts with pride, gratitude and emotion.”
DPS courtesy photos
COUNTY LIFE
Montague County Youth Fair Schedule 2026
Please note new days for home economics and leadership, plus swine and ag mechanics
Jan. 5
4-6 p.m. Home Economics early check-in
Jan. 6
7 -9 a.m. , home economic check-in in all categories
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Leadership Day events, Montague County Cowboy Church
7-8 a.m. – Contestant check-in
8:15 a.m. – Junior prepared speaking begins, along with senior Montague County Ag Advocacy speaking
9:15 a.m. – Junior Montague County Ag Advocacy Speaking begins along with senior prepared speaking
10:15 a.m. – Robotics contest
11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Lunch break
12:30 – 1 p.m. – Contestants check-in for skill-a-thons
1 p.m. – Beef and horse skill-a-thons begin
2-3 p.m. – Check-in for barbecue cookers
3 p.m. – Barbecue contest begins with meat entry turn-in at 4 p.m.
10 a.m. – noon, home economics judging
6 p.m. – home economics results
Jan. 7
8 a.m. – Check-in and weigh all markets, check-in of breeding sheep, breeding goats and dairy goats, check-in all dairy heifers and check-in all poultry, all at Nocona Agriculture Center
8 a.m. to noon – Public viewing of home economics projects, Nocona Community Center
9 a.m. – Poultry show
11 a.m. – Dairy cattle show
Noon – Lamb show
Noon to 2 p.m. – Pickup for all home economics projects
2 p.m. – Goat Show
5 p.m. – All Together Show, ag center
Dairy cattle move out of barn, beef steers and heifers can move into barn after dairy cattle. Lamb and goats move out of barn. Swine can move in after lamb/goat show.
Jan. 8
7 to 8 a.m. – Check-in all rabbit entries
8-9 a.m. – Weigh-in of all steers
8 to 10 a.m. – Weigh-in of all heifers
9 a.m. – Rabbit show
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Weigh-in and classify all swine entries
2 p.m. – Heifer show followed by steer show
6 p.m. – Check-in of all ag. mechanics projects (in sale barn)
Jan. 9
9 a.m. – Ag Mechanic judging begins in sale barn, also swine show
Jan. 10 –
9 a.m. – Barn clean-up
5 p.m. – Drop-off home economics projects for silent auction in the show barn, auction goes from 6 to 8 p.m.
Showmanship buckles will be presented followed by Leadership Day awards, prior to the start of the sale at 6 p.m.
COUNTY LIFE
Spot the brightest star tonight Sirius
Want a cosmic way to welcome the New Year? Step outside on New Year’s Eve 2025 and look south as midnight approaches to spot Sirius, the brightest star visible from Earth. Click the link below for the full story in the Almanac.
Want a cosmic way to welcome the New Year? Step outside on New Year's Eve 2025 and look south as midnight approaches to spot Sirius, the brightest star visible from Earth.
