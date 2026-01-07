2026 Montague County Youth gets underway with home ec and Leadership Day

The 2026 Montague County Youth Fair got underway Tuesday with home economics and leadership day judging.

Those were two of the show date changes made this year for the fair, along with the swine show and ag. mechanics judging moved to Jan. 9, both in the Nocona Agriculture Center.

This year’s fair welcomed 1,074 entries from 322 youth from across Montague County.

The premium sale remains on Jan. 10 at the ag. center. The home economic silent auction runs 5 to 5:30 p.m. in the show barn and closes at 8 p.m.

Showmanship buckles and Leadership Day Awards will be presented prior to the start of the premium sale at 6 p.m.

Jan. 7 featured the poultry show with breeding hen, breeding roosters and market broilers competing. Dairy cattle’s show followed along with the lamb show for breeding and market entries and the goats, breeding and market.

The All Together Show welcomed special needs students from across the county to walk in the show ring with a pet or animal entry. Many were assisted by fellow fair competitors or their siblings.

(Top photo) Students in the speaking and skill-a-thon events for Leadership Day kicked off competition for the youth fair on Tuesday. Home Economics judging also got underway. (News photo by Barbara Green)

Students, both junior and senior, take part in the ID portion of the beef and horse skill-a-thon contests Tuesday. (News photo by Barbara Green)

