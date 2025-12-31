COUNTY LIFE
Spot the brightest star tonight Sirius
Want a cosmic way to welcome the New Year? Step outside on New Year’s Eve 2025 and look south as midnight approaches to spot Sirius, the brightest star visible from Earth. Click the link below for the full story in the Almanac.
https://www.almanac.com/see-brightest-star-sirius-new-years-day
COUNTY LIFE
Beef short course planned for Jan. 13 in San Antonio
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Bexar County will host the 2026 Beef Cattle Short Course on Jan. 13 in San Antonio.
The course is scheduled from 3-8:15 p.m. and will be at the Ozuna Library on the campus of Palo Alto College, 1400 Villaret Blvd., San Antonio.
Cost is $20 per person, and registration is available by contacting Kennedy Green at the AgriLife Extension office for Bexar County at 210-631-0400 or kennedy.green@ag.tamu.edu.
There will be two Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units offered — one general and one laws and regulations.
A meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. and feature remarks from Pat Shields, immediate past chair of the Texas Beef Council, on “Building a Beef Herd for All Market Seasons.”
T.R. Lansford, DVM, Texas Animal Health Commission deputy executive director and assistant state veterinarian, Bryan-College Station, will provide a New World screwworm update.
Sessions offered
The concurrent sessions will begin at 3:30 p.m. Participants should select two when registering.
Cow and calf herd health, which will be repeated— Lansford.
DIY spray equipment and pasture weed/brush control, also repeated — Megan Clayton, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension range specialist and professor, Texas A&M Department of Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management, Uvalde.
Applicator inspection process and overview — Vick Alexander, assistant regional director, pesticides, Texas Department of Agriculture, San Antonio.
AgriInsurance-PRF, livestock, annual forage and beyond — Jake Surman, relationship agent, Capital Farm Credit, Schulenburg.
For more information visit agrilifetoday.tamu.edu/.
COUNTY LIFE
Texoma Business Directory inside today’s Bowie News
Be in the know of what business services are available in the North Texas and southern Oklahoma region. Texoma Business Directory inside today.
COUNTY LIFE
Lions Club provides 50 food baskets for families
Kadance, an employee of the City of Bowie Parks Department, lends a helping hand to load 50 Bowie Lions Club food boxes to be delivered to families in need. Employee Tim Dorman assists along with several other city workers who not only loaded the boxes but delivered them as well.(Courtesy photo)
