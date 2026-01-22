Bellevue girls cage Gold-Burg

Bellevue’s girls basketball team is playing some of its finest basketball right now.

The Lady Eagles are 23-2 and 2-0 in district, including a 92-17 victory over host Gold-Burg Jan. 13. First-year Coach Larry Tidwell said the girls are playing well together which is key.

“They’re playing hard together,” Tidwell said. “We ran the floor extremely well tonight and hit some threes in the early going. When we can do those things early, we’re tough to beat.”

The Lady Eagles staked themselves to a 5-0 lead 30 seconds into the game, Brylie Hager’s basket and Brittany Gill’s 3-pointer doing the job. Mary Grace Broussard converted another 3-pointer early.

