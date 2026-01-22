Connect with us

SPORTS

Bowie boys lose to Bearcats

Published

1 day ago

on

Bowie’s boys basketballers overcame an 11-point first half deficit and took a lead to start the third quarter at home Friday evening.

Unfortunately, the visiting Bearcats used double-digit runs in the third and fourth quarters to pull away and prevail, 58-40. The Rabbits are now 1-4 in District 7-3A and 11-15 overall with Henrietta going to 2-3 and 7-12.

The visitors converted four 3-pointers in the first quarter and led 20-6 at one point. Rayder Mann’s half-court shot just before the buzzer was Bowie’s initial 3-pointer and cut the lead to 20-9. Henrietta was 7-of-9 shooting in the opening eight minutes with Bowie converting on 3-of-9 shots.

The Rabbits got a hot hand early in the second, drawing within five on 3-pointers from Hayden Heugatter and Finn Riddle. Henrietta was just 1-of-7 from the field shooting in the second quarter.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.

SPORTS

Bulldogs fall to Midway

Published

1 day ago

on

01/22/2026

By

Homecoming was not a happy one for Prairie Valley as Midway came to town and posted a 67-41 win Jan. 16.

James Wells had seven of the Bulldogs’ 13 first quarter points. Jarrett Horton and Sawyer Bray each had two points with Case Carpenter and Kent Caruthers each added a free throws.

The visiting Falcons led 18-13 after eight minutes.

Trae Campbell had nine of the ‘Dogs 12 second quarter points with Wells and Caruthers adding three free throws. Midway took a 36-25 lead at halftime.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.

SPORTS

Bellevue girls cage Gold-Burg

Published

1 day ago

on

01/22/2026

By

Bellevue’s girls basketball team is playing some of its finest basketball right now.

The Lady Eagles are 23-2 and 2-0 in district, including a 92-17 victory over host Gold-Burg Jan. 13. First-year Coach Larry Tidwell said the girls are playing well together which is key.

“They’re playing hard together,” Tidwell said. “We ran the floor extremely well tonight and hit some threes in the early going. When we can do those things early, we’re tough to beat.”

The Lady Eagles staked themselves to a 5-0 lead 30 seconds into the game, Brylie Hager’s basket and Brittany Gill’s 3-pointer doing the job. Mary Grace Broussard converted another 3-pointer early.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.

SPORTS

Lady Rabbits’ defense spurs win

Published

1 day ago

on

01/22/2026

By

Bowie’s girls learned about the phrase hanging tough Friday night.

The Lady Rabbits had an off first quarter, falling behind 20-9 after eight minutes at home against Henrietta. and did find themselves in a 13-point hole midway through the third quarter. Bowie finally turned itself around, going on a 19-0 run which ended in the fourth quarter.

The run was too much for the Lady ‘Cats to deal with and Bowie wound up with a 43-32 win.

Both squads closed the first round of District 7-3A play at 3-3 with Bowie 16-11 overall. Bowie Coach Matthew Miller said hanging in defensively got things going.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.

