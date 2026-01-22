Bowie boys lose to Bearcats

Bowie’s boys basketballers overcame an 11-point first half deficit and took a lead to start the third quarter at home Friday evening.

Unfortunately, the visiting Bearcats used double-digit runs in the third and fourth quarters to pull away and prevail, 58-40. The Rabbits are now 1-4 in District 7-3A and 11-15 overall with Henrietta going to 2-3 and 7-12.

The visitors converted four 3-pointers in the first quarter and led 20-6 at one point. Rayder Mann’s half-court shot just before the buzzer was Bowie’s initial 3-pointer and cut the lead to 20-9. Henrietta was 7-of-9 shooting in the opening eight minutes with Bowie converting on 3-of-9 shots.

The Rabbits got a hot hand early in the second, drawing within five on 3-pointers from Hayden Heugatter and Finn Riddle. Henrietta was just 1-of-7 from the field shooting in the second quarter.

